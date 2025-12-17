14 Major Podcasts Leaving YouTube for Netflix

In a surprising move, Netflix has partnered with iHeartRadio to bring some of the network’s most popular podcasts exclusively to Netflix in video form.

Previously, most of the podcasts had video versions posted on YouTube with each episode, usually for free. Now, fans of each show will have to sign up for a Netflix subscription to watch full episodes.

Podcasts like My Favorite Murder, Chelsea Handler’s Dear Chelsea, and Charlamagne tha God’s The Breakfast Club will make Netflix their exclusive home.

“Audio podcasting has been the fastest-growing medium over the past 20 years, and now we’re thrilled to expand that experience with an exciting new category—video podcasts,” Bob Pittman, CEO of iHeartMedia, said. “These shows feature dynamic hosts, compelling conversations, and passionate fan communities—available in both audio and now as a natural video extension. Audiences can now not only listen but also watch and enjoy top-rated iHeartPodcasts alongside award-winning series and movies from Netflix.”

Other podcasts that are part of the deal include Joe and Jada from rappers Fat Joe and Jadakiss, This Is Important from “Workaholics” stars Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson, Bobby Bones Presents: The Bobbycast, history podcasts Behind the Bastards, Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know, Stuff You Missed in History Class, and Stuff To Blow Your Mind, alongside the world’s most popular mental-health podcast The Psychology of Your 20s.

Football podcast 3 and Out with John Middlekauff, true-crime podcast Buried Bones, and pop-culture podcast New Rory & MAL round out the group.

“With this partnership we are incredibly excited to offer our members such unmatched variety, and to deliver highly entertaining podcasts featuring some of the world’s most dynamic personalities,” Lauren Smith, VP of Content Licensing and Programming Strategy at Netflix, said. “Get ready to dive in with the true crime phenomenon My Favorite Murder, the dynamic perspectives of The Breakfast Club, and the sharp, unfiltered comedy of Chelsea Handler in this initial collection.”

Netflix seems to be pursuing video podcast licensing aggressively, as the streamer signed a deal earlier this year with Spotify to bring video versions of shows from Spotify Studios and The Ringer to the service. Shows like The Rewatchables, The Bill Simmons Podcast, and Serial Killers will also all stream video exclusively on Netflix in 2026.