130 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Tubi in July 2025

Tubi already offers the world’s largest content library of movies and TV show, but Fox’s free streaming service’s content catalog is about to get even larger.
The streamer just revealed the full list of titles arriving in July 2025, a month that will see 130 titles added to the 250,000+ movies and shows already available on the platform.
The majority of July’s additions – a whopping 130 titles – cover a large swath of films, including Oscar winners such as Titanic, Forrest Gump, Spotlight, and 8 Mile. Next month, Tubi will also make nearly all of the Final Destination franchise available to stream for free, with only 2009’s The Final Destination and 2025’s most recent franchise installment, Final Destination Bloodlines, not streaming. Other movies streaming on Tubi in July include Good Burger, A24’s Zola, Jurassic World, The Longest Yard, and Pulp Fiction, among dozens of others.
On the TV front, Tubi will be stocking a total of 10 shows, from beloved classics like The Jeffersons (Seasons 1 and 11 arriving on July 1) to the UPN sitcom Girlfriends.
July 1
Brickleberry
Girlfriends
Hap & Leonard
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell
Kold & Windy (S1)
Major Dad
Millennials
Sanford And Son
The Jeffersons (S11 & S1)
Wow: Women Of Wrestling (S2-S3)
12 Rounds
2 Guns
Baywatch
Escape Plan
Escape Plan 2: Hades
Escape Plan: The Extractors
First Blood
Hitman
Hitman: Agent 47
Jurassic World
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Non-Stop
Redemption
The A-Team (2010)
The Fate Of The Furious
Universal Soldier
A Most Violent Year
American Honey
Bones And All
Clemency
Hot Summer Nights
Rye Lane
The Captive
Under The Silver Lake
When You Finish Saving The World
While We’re Young
Zola
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back In Business
Beauty Shop
Belly
Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club
Cadillac Records
Good Burger
Juice
Jumping The Broom
Obsessed (2009)
Pootie Tang
Southside With You
The Final Play
Top Five
Anger Management (2003)
Bringing Down The House
Cuban Fury
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Dumb And Dumber
Goon: The Last Of The Enforcers
Hot Tub Time Machine
Jackass 3
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed And Fabulous
No Strings Attached
Sweet Dreams
The Cable Guys
That Awkward Moment
The Benchwarmers
The Birdcage
The Longest Yard
Culture Of Winning
Finding Fela
8 Mile
A Time To Kill
Amadeus (Theatrical Cut)
Flashdance
Forrest Gump
Fried Green Tomatoes
Get On Up
Minamata
Pulp Fiction
Spotlight
The Outsiders
Thelma & Louise
Titanic
Blair Witch (2016)
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Get Off My Lawn
Jinn
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Pet Sematary (2019)
Quarantine 2: Terminal
The Hills Have Eyes
The Nun (2018)
The Invisible Raptor
Arthur And The Invisibles
Baby’s Day Out
Because Of Winn-Dixie
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Jumanji (1995)
Jungle 2 Jungle
Planet 51
Rango
Richie Rich
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
The Secret Life Of Pets 2
Arrival
Déjà Vu
I, Robot
Minority Report
Phenomenon
Riddick
Robocop (1987)
Robocop (2014)
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
The Core
The Running Man
The Sorcerer And The White Snake
War Of The Worlds
July 4
Great White Waters – Tubi Original
“When millions in cartel cocaine go missing off Florida’s coast, the search turns savage as vicious sharks close in on anyone daring to claim the stash.”
July 11 – Tubi Original
Get Off My Lawn
“A sweet suburban couple is terrorized by a deranged teenager and his friends after they purchase his grandfather’s sacred home.”
July 15
Getting Wamer With Kal Penn
July 18
TKO – Tubi Original
“After reuniting with his estranged sons, a former boxer must step up as a father and a coach when his oldest begins competing in professional boxing.”