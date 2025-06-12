130 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Tubi in July 2025

Tubi already offers the world’s largest content library of movies and TV show, but Fox’s free streaming service’s content catalog is about to get even larger.

The streamer just revealed the full list of titles arriving in July 2025, a month that will see 130 titles added to the 250,000+ movies and shows already available on the platform.

The majority of July’s additions – a whopping 130 titles – cover a large swath of films, including Oscar winners such as Titanic, Forrest Gump, Spotlight, and 8 Mile. Next month, Tubi will also make nearly all of the Final Destination franchise available to stream for free, with only 2009’s The Final Destination and 2025’s most recent franchise installment, Final Destination Bloodlines, not streaming. Other movies streaming on Tubi in July include Good Burger, A24’s Zola, Jurassic World, The Longest Yard, and Pulp Fiction, among dozens of others.

On the TV front, Tubi will be stocking a total of 10 shows, from beloved classics like The Jeffersons (Seasons 1 and 11 arriving on July 1) to the UPN sitcom Girlfriends.

July 1

Brickleberry

Girlfriends

Hap & Leonard

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell

Kold & Windy (S1)

Major Dad

Millennials

Sanford And Son

The Jeffersons (S11 & S1)

Wow: Women Of Wrestling (S2-S3)

12 Rounds

2 Guns

Baywatch

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan: The Extractors

First Blood

Hitman

Hitman: Agent 47

Jurassic World

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Non-Stop

Redemption

The A-Team (2010)

The Fate Of The Furious

Universal Soldier

A Most Violent Year

American Honey

Bones And All

Clemency

Hot Summer Nights

Rye Lane

The Captive

Under The Silver Lake

When You Finish Saving The World

While We’re Young

Zola

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

Beauty Shop

Belly

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club

Cadillac Records

Good Burger

Juice

Jumping The Broom

Obsessed (2009)

Pootie Tang

Southside With You

The Final Play

Top Five

Anger Management (2003)

Bringing Down The House

Cuban Fury

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Dumb And Dumber

Goon: The Last Of The Enforcers

Hot Tub Time Machine

Jackass 3

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed And Fabulous

No Strings Attached

Sweet Dreams

The Cable Guys

That Awkward Moment

The Benchwarmers

The Birdcage

The Longest Yard

Culture Of Winning

Finding Fela

8 Mile

A Time To Kill

Amadeus (Theatrical Cut)

Flashdance

Forrest Gump

Fried Green Tomatoes

Get On Up

Minamata

Pulp Fiction

Spotlight

The Outsiders

Thelma & Louise

Titanic

Blair Witch (2016)

Bones And All

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Get Off My Lawn

Jinn

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Pet Sematary (2019)

Quarantine 2: Terminal

The Hills Have Eyes

The Nun (2018)

The Invisible Raptor

Arthur And The Invisibles

Baby’s Day Out

Because Of Winn-Dixie

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Jumanji (1995)

Jungle 2 Jungle

Planet 51

Rango

Richie Rich

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

The Secret Life Of Pets 2

Arrival

Déjà Vu

I, Robot

Minority Report

Phenomenon

Riddick

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

The Core

The Running Man

The Sorcerer And The White Snake

War Of The Worlds

July 4

Great White Waters – Tubi Original

“When millions in cartel cocaine go missing off Florida’s coast, the search turns savage as vicious sharks close in on anyone daring to claim the stash.”

July 11 – Tubi Original

Get Off My Lawn

“A sweet suburban couple is terrorized by a deranged teenager and his friends after they purchase his grandfather’s sacred home.”

July 15

Getting Wamer With Kal Penn

July 18

TKO – Tubi Original

“After reuniting with his estranged sons, a former boxer must step up as a father and a coach when his oldest begins competing in professional boxing.”