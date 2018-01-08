’13 Reasons Why’ Star Katherine Langford Describes ‘Surreal’ Night

#13ReasonsWhy‘s Katherine Langford looked stunning at her first ever #GoldenGlobes and talks @selenagomez‘s involvement and support in season 2. pic.twitter.com/EwuSbqxkIk — Access (@accessonline) January 8, 2018

Netflix scored a major hit with 13 Reasons Why, and the show’s star Katherine Langford, who picked up a Golden Globes nomination for her performance, commented on the red carpet how “surreal” the evening was for her.

While speaking to Access Online, Langford was asked if she was still “reeling” from the reality of her nomination, to which she replied, “It’s a very…surreal night for me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Langford went on to say that last year she was watching the awards show from her home and remembered fellow Netflix Original Series actress Claire Foy winning in the category for Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress (Drama) for her role in The Crown.

“Tonight, to be nominated alongside her, as well as the other actresses, is just incredible. That, and the fact that’s my first Golden Globes, the 75th annual Golden Globes, and also tonight’s movement for ‘Time’s Up,’ it’s just a wonderful moment,” Langford added.

Ultimately, the award went to Elisabeth Moss for her performances in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

Langford plays the role of Hannah on 13 Reasons Why. On the show, Hannah is a girl who completes suicide after suffering a series of demoralizing circumstances brought on by her school peers.

After the first season ended, many wondered how, or if, the character could return. Brian Yorkey, the series’ showrunner assured fans that “there’s quite a bit more of Hannah’s story to tell.”

Earlier this year, Langford also spoke about her role in the upcoming second season, confirming, “We’re going to see Hannah in flashbacks.”

“We’re going to see parts of Hannah’s life that we didn’t in season one,” Langford added. “We haven’t really gone into that much detail but I know that we’re going to continue that dialogue and keep developing the story.”