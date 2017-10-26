’13 Reasons Why’ Actor Accused of Assaulting Woman

Actor Uriah Shelton has been accused of assaulting a female friend.

Shelton, who played the minor character of Pretters in 13 Reasons Why, was given a restraining order after allegedly kicking an unnamed woman, characterized as a friend he had sexual relations with, in the stomach.

TMZ reports the assault occurred as the two were arguing. The woman was blocking Shelton, 20, from getting in his truck when the actor, also known for Girl Meets World and The Glades, delivered an mixed-martial-arts-style kick to her gut.

Shelton reportedly has MMA training so the kick was brutal. It allegedly caused “inflamed intestines and bruising to muscles” of the woman.

He also is accused of threatening her with talk about his firearms.

The restraining order says Shelton must remain 100 yards away from the woman.

Shelton’s representative said he would “never harm another person and is currently unavailable for comment.”

It’s unclear if Shelton has filmed for 13 Reasons Why‘s second season, which is currently in production.