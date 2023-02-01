'Young Person Basketball Podcast': Magic Stars R.J. Hampton, Cole Anthony Reveal Thirstiest DMs (Exclusive Clip)

Orlando Magic stars R.J. Hampton and Cole Anthony are opening up about DMing celebrities and how they never responded. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip from a new episode of the Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton, and the two NBA stars talk about celebrities they have direct messaged on social media and hope they would get a response. Cole revealed that he messaged Chantel Jeffries and Iggy Azalea years ago, while Hampton admitted to messaging Ariana Grande and Zendaya.

They also talked about the DMs they would get from fans as well as the best opening lines for messaging people. Cole said you have to find a way to get their attention. Hampton also asked Cole about the golden rule for an athlete when "throwing the amount of likes on a girl's page." Cole said he's not about that because it's like "telling on yourself." Cole added that Instagram is "not real life" anymore.

Hampton is the host of the Young Person Basketball Podcast which is produced by Fubo Sports. As the synopsis states, Hampton, "gives fans an inside look at what it's like to be a pro baller. Each episode will dive into what life is really like behind the scenes for professional basketball players. R.J. goes on the record with current and former players to allow fans to learn about real life: team prank wars, wild DMs, dating as a celebrity and much MUCH more."

Hampton, 21, was selected No. 24 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. He was quickly traded to the Denver Nuggets and averaged 2.6 points and two rebounds in 25 games. In March 2021, Hampton was traded to the Magic and averaged 11.2 points and five rebounds in 26 games during the 2020-21 season. Last year, Hampton played in 64 games and averaged 7.6 points and three rebounds. So far this year, Hampton is averaging 5.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest.

Anthony, 22, was selected by the Magic No. 15 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. During the 2020-21season, Anthony tallied 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Last season, Anthony recorded 16.3 rebounds, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. This season, Anthony has played in 33 games and is scoring 12 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists.