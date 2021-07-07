XFL Makes Big Announcement on Future of League

✖

The XFL is returning but not as soon as originally planned. On Wednesday, the league announced it's planning to relaunch in 2023 after discussions with the Canadian Football League about a collaboration between the two leagues were called off.

“While our discussions with the CFL did not ultimately lead to a collaboration, the effort reinforced our belief and commitment to developing the XFL for international spring football. We look forward to seeing everyone for kickoff in spring of 2023," the XFL said in a statement to the Sports Business Journal. The CFL will return to action on August 5 and have its championship game in December 12.

"Our talks with the XFL, exploring the potential for collaboration and innovation, have been positive and constructive. While we remain open to finding new ways to work together in the future, we and our XFL counterparts have jointly decided to not pursue any formal arrangements at this time," the CFL said in a statement.

Before XFL was in talks with the CFL, the league was looking to return to the field in 2022 after canceling the season in 2020 and then suspending operations. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, business partner Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital purchased the XFL in August 2020 after former owner Vince McMahon filed for bankruptcy.

"The XFL represents the idea of ultimate opportunity; it’s a league of soul and culture, anchored by the pursuit of dreams and love for the game, that we couldn’t be more proud to lead,” Garcia and Johnson said in a statement back in October 2020. “Every XFL player, coach, city and fan is our top priority and we couldn’t be more excited to champion them in an electrifying 2022 season. We are the new XFL—hungry, humble and no one will outwork us.”

McMahon founded the XFL in 2018 after originally launching the league in 2001. The league played its first season in 2020 but was shut down after five weeks into the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eight teams competed in the XFL, and the Houston Roughnecks was the only team that had an undefeated record.

"The COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent local and state regulations, have left the XFL no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season," the XFL said in a statement in March 2020. "This decision has been made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority. While we are disappointed to not complete the 2020 season, our hearts are full of appreciation for your overwhelming support."