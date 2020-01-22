WWE’s The Miz Poses With Infant Daughter Madison in Cute New Photo

✖

The Miz has put together a fine career in the WWE. And because of his success in the WWE, it has led to him having a happy and healthy family. The Miz's wife, Maryse Ouellet who is a former WWE Superstar, went to Instagram to post a photo of her husband with their youngest daughter, Madison, who was born in September. And in the caption, Ouellet tagged Madison as she has her own Instagram account.

Fans started to take over the comments section as soon as they saw the photo. One fan wrote: "Waoooooo sooooo sweet dreams and your family."

"Madison Jade is a beautiful baby and adorable as well," another fan wrote. "She looks beautiful in pink and her headband with bow. It's so cute on her."

"I cannot believe how much she looks JUST LIKE MIKE!!!!" a third Instagram user added.

The family stars in the USA Network reality show Miz & Mrs., which debuted in July 2018. It has been renewed for a second season and it will start airing next week. In the second season, Miz & Mrs. will focus on the birth of Madison as well as moving back to California after living in Austin.

"That's basically what season two is," The Miz said during an interview with Screen Rant. "It's now it's like what it's like to be first time parents in the entertainment industry and you know, us, we've never done this before, so you're getting to see all the hoops and ladders that we go through to take care of Monroe. And it's tiring, exhausting, but it is the greatest gift I've ever been rewarded. Like it is the best. There's nothing like it."

As for what the Miz is doing in the ring, he currently is on Friday Night SmackDown and he's been teaming up with John Morrison. Back in December, WWE announced Morrison is returning after being away for eight years.

"I have signed with [WWE] - I've never been as good at anything as I am at wrestling & I can't wait to stand again in a #WWE ring opposite the most talented people in the business," Morrison wrote on Twitter.

The Miz is one of the most accomplished stars in WWE history. He has won the WWE Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship eight times, the United States Championship two times and he has won three different tag team championships since his start in 2006.