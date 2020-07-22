✖

Is the Nation of Domination coming back? On Monday night, WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons was seen on Raw talking to Bobby Lashey and MVP. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Simmons' appearance was not random as WWE is considering reviving the Nation of Domination, which was one of the most popular groups in the 1990s. Simmons, who was known as Faarooq at the time, was the leader of the group. Meltzer also noted a bigger version of the angle was scrapped from the original script of Raw, but it's still possible the Nation of Domination could return down the road.

"I don't know if it was dropped [but] originally it was going to be on the show for a revamping of the Nation of Domination and Ron Simmons was going to be part of that angle but they dropped that angle for this show," Meltzer said via ComicBook.com. He also pointed out WWE may have "dropped it completely," but the company brought back Simmons for that reason. If WWE brings back Nation of Domination, it would include MVP, Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin who joined MVP's The Hurt Business faction on Monday night.

The Nation of Domination had a number of members, but the most notable ones were Simmons, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) D-Lo Brown, The Godfather, and Mark Henry. Other members included Savio Vega, Ahmed Johnson, and Owen Hart. The group was able to produce three WWE Hall of Famers in Simmons, Johnson, and Henry. In a recent episode of Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Henry revealed who he would put on Today's Nation of Domination. The "World Strongest Man" said he would instantly draft the New Day members Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods. He would then back the trio with Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of the Street Profits, and rounding out the group would be Kevin Owens.

Based on the way things are going, it's unlikely WWE will go in that direction. However, United States Champion Apollo Crews would love to be a member of the new Nation of Domination. "I wouldn't want to be on the outside looking in at that faction, Crews said in an interview with Sporting News. "I saw everyone talking about it and it would be dope. That's what so many people want to see."