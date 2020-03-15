WWE’s Paige Updates Condition Following Emergency Surgery

WWE superstar Paige, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, recently underwent emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst. This procedure took place on Wednesday, March 5, but Paige says that she is fine. She posted an animated GIF on Twitter that showed her walking down the hallway in a hospital with her arms outstretched.

Just an update. I’m fine you guys! No more pain and healthy af! Haha just another small speed bump. I’m used to it. Haha so thankful for @RonnieRadke ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M8hVRSKlYV — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 5, 2020

“Glad you are okay. My wife had the same surgery a few years back,” one concerned fan wrote on Twitter in response to the update. There were several users on social media that grew worried when they discovered that Paige had undergone emergency surgery, and they were relieved to hear that she would be making a full recovery.

Paige’s condition was originally revealed by her boyfriend, musician Ronnie Radke. The lead singer of Falling in Reverse tweeted that his band was canceling their show in Sacramento due to Paige undergoing the emergency surgery.

“Sacramento, not only did my drummer fall completely ILL to food poisoning, [Paige] had to have an emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst. So even if my drummer wasn’t sick I still would’ve canceled. so if you’re mad.. don’t buy another ticket to my show again,” Radke wrote early Thursday morning.

Radke received some criticism from users on social media due to the cancellation of the show, but this was not a universal reaction. There were several fans of Paige and Radke that thought it was “sweet” that he would be willing to shut down the show due to her emergency surgery, as well as his drummer dealing with food poisoning.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again! It’s so amazing how he prides putting you first! That’s how it should be! Glad you are feeling better!” one fan responded on social media. They were overjoyed that Paige is recovering, and they appreciated that Radke was focused on her health.

Paige has not been active in the ring since April 2018. She is retired from competition due to spinal stenosis. Paige has still been involved in WWE, just in a non-wrestling capacity. For example, she has been a panelist on FS1’s WWE Backstage program and should continue in this role once she has fully recovered from the procedure.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MGM Studios