WWE's Natalya Reveals Photo From Hospital Bed After Face Injury

Natalya just shared a photo of her at the hospital after having surgery on her nose. The WWE Superstar revealed that she can "breathe again" following the procedure. She appeared on the Nov. 4 edition of SmackDown and was seen taking a knee from Shayna Baszler. The episode was taped on Oct. 28, and according to POST Wrestling, the knee to the face from Baszler was a cover reason for Natalya to have surgery.

"We moved my dislocated nose back to the center of my face where it belongs!!" Natalya wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "I love the shape of my nose and it will stay the same, thank goodness! Can finally breathe again Pain is beauty! LFG!" Natalya, 40, is one of the most accomplished stars in WWE history. She was recently recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for having the most pay-per-view appearances, most matches and most wins by a female WWE Superstar.

In 2018 Natalya took part in WWE's first-ever all-women's event Evolution. Fans have asked for a second Evolution, and Natalya believes it will happen. "Stephanie [McMahon] has always wanted women to have more representation, she doesn't want a show where it's like, okay we have 75% male matches and we've got 25% women's matches. She wants a show where it's half men and half women, she wants equality for women in WWE, she has been very vocal about it and it's really, really cool," Natalya said on Faction 919, per Wrestling Inc. "One of the first things I thought about all of these new changes, especially with Stephanie and Triple H, they really care about women's wrestling."

Earlier this year, Natalya spoke to Ariel Helwani for BT Sport and spoke about her relationship with Vince McMahon. "You know, I was always able to turn to him for that, and then four days later, after my dad's funeral, Vince wanted me to like, be there with Ronda [ Rousey]", she said, per 411 Mania. "So, the day after I buried my dad, I made sure to be there for Ronda at SummerSlam because I really wanted to be there for her, and like, Vince knew that would help get my mind off of things."