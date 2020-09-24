WWE Legends Mourn Road Warrior Animal's Death

Wrestling icon Road Warrior Animal has died, and the world of sports entertainment is in mourning. Animal, whose real name is Joseph Laurinaitis, died on Tuesday at Tan-Tar-A Resort, which is located in Osage Beach, Missouri. An exact cause of death has not been released, but authorities told TMZ that it was from natural causes. He was 60.

Along with Road Warrior Hawk (real name Michael Hegstrand), Animal was one half of the legendary tag team the Road Warriors, known in WWE as the Legion of Doom (LOD). The duo was a dominant force in the wrestling world, winning titles in WWE, WCW, NWA, AWA, All Japan Pro Wrestling and Georgia Championship Wrestling, among others. Additionally, Animal held the WWE Tag Team Championship another time. In 2005, Animal and Heidenreich won the belts in 2005 when the legend formed a revamped version of LOD after Hawk's 2003 death. This dominant reign in a wide-spanning range of promotions in a variety of eras led Animal to be loved by tons of his peers. After his passing made headlines on Wednesday, admirers and friends soon flooded Twitter with tributes, as shown below.