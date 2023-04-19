Wrestler Jimmy the Jester Dies in Car Crash

Jimmy the Jester, a professional wrestler who competed on the independent circuit, has died after being involved in a car accident, The Sun reported last week. He was 34 years old. Jimmy the Jester, whose real name was James Pasquale, competed in various promotions, including Titan Championship Wrestling Entertainment, Stand Alone Wrestling, Lucha Riot, WWWA, and Atomic Championship Wrestling, according to the Daily Mail. Erin Trzeciak, who appears to be Pasquale's significant other, went to Facebook to post an emotional message.

"My heart feels so heavy today, never in a million years did I think that I would be writing this. James Pasquale, you emulated such an contagious bright energy wherever you went. I cant even count how many times I've heard you tell the same joke or story for the 50th time, already knowing how it would end and you still always found a new way to make me laugh, you just have this sort of presence that cant be described," Trzeciak wrote.

We @4MonsterFactory lost one of our own in Jimmy The Jester! He was a funny guy with a heart of gold! Gone too soon! Please hug your friends and family and remind them you love them! Say a prayer for his family and friends! Till we see you again buddy! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ajcIZGW1Wk — Missy Sampson (@WrestlingMissy) April 12, 2023

"You always encouraged me to unapologetically be the loudest craziest version of myself and never apologize for it, and you very much lead by example with that. You gave me the courage to express myself however I wanted, and always made the unconditional love you had known, I dont even know the person I would be now if I hadn't had you in my life. This doesn't feel real, I cant even begin to wrap my head around the fact that you're gone. Thank you for being such a light in my life and for so so many amazing memories. You're loved by so many people and will be very missed Jimmy."

Find Yourself Wrestling announced that Pasquale will be honored at its event on Saturday, April 29 with a 10-bell salute. Fellow independent wrestler Gabby Ortiz wrote on Twitter: "We lost one of our brothers today. Really tough news to hear. RIP Jimmy."