Whitey Ford, Hall of Fame Yankees Pitcher, Dead at 91

Whitey Ford, legendary pitcher for the New York Yankees during the 1950s and 1960s, died on Thursday night, a family member said to the Associated Press. He was 91 years old. Ford died at his Long Island home, and the cause of death is unknown.

Nicknamed the "Chairman of the Board," Ford was one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball history. He spent his entire career with the Yankees (1950-1967) and won 236 games. Ford knew how to pitch in the biggest games, holding World Series records for most starts (22), innings pitched (146), wins (10) and strikeouts (94). This story is developing.