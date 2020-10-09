Whitey Ford: Baseball Fans Heartbroken After MLB Legend's Death at 91

The baseball world lost another legend as former New York Yankees pitcher Whitey Ford died on Thursday night. He was 91 years old. Ford was a member of the Yankees from 1950-1967 and helped the team win six World Series during that span. He was a 10-time All-Star, a CY Young Award winner in 1961 and was named World Series MVP the same year.

"Today all of Major League Baseball mourns the loss of Whitey Ford, a New York City native who became a legend for his hometown team," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. "Whitey earned his status as the ace of some of the most memorable teams in our sport’s rich history. Beyond the Chairman of the Board’s excellence on the mound, he was a distinguished ambassador for our National Pastime throughout his life. I extend my deepest condolences to Whitey’s family, his friends and admirers throughout our game, and all fans of the Yankees."

Ford spent his entire career with the Yankees and won 236 games. He also posted a career ERA of 2.75 and recorded 1,956 strikeouts. He was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame with his Yankees teammate Mickey Mantle, who died in 1995. Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.