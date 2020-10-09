Whitey Ford: Baseball Fans Heartbroken After MLB Legend's Death at 91
The baseball world lost another legend as former New York Yankees pitcher Whitey Ford died on Thursday night. He was 91 years old. Ford was a member of the Yankees from 1950-1967 and helped the team win six World Series during that span. He was a 10-time All-Star, a CY Young Award winner in 1961 and was named World Series MVP the same year.
"Today all of Major League Baseball mourns the loss of Whitey Ford, a New York City native who became a legend for his hometown team," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. "Whitey earned his status as the ace of some of the most memorable teams in our sport’s rich history. Beyond the Chairman of the Board’s excellence on the mound, he was a distinguished ambassador for our National Pastime throughout his life. I extend my deepest condolences to Whitey’s family, his friends and admirers throughout our game, and all fans of the Yankees."
Ford spent his entire career with the Yankees and won 236 games. He also posted a career ERA of 2.75 and recorded 1,956 strikeouts. He was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame with his Yankees teammate Mickey Mantle, who died in 1995. Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.
The Yankees are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Whitey Ford. Whitey spent his entire 16-year career as a Yankee. A 6x WS Champion and 10x All-Star, The Chairman of the Board was one of the best lefties to ever toe the rubber. He will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/2KDi4V9SeA— New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 9, 2020
We mourn the passing of Edward Charles “Whitey” Ford, a Hall of Famer and six-time World Series champion. He was 91. pic.twitter.com/pPE2u4Qcp1— MLB (@MLB) October 9, 2020
Today I was asked who’s my fav pitcher of all time.I’ve never been asked! It’s Whitey Ford. What an honor to call him my friend. @Yankees @masnOrioles— Jim Palmer (@Jim22Palmer) October 9, 2020
We are devastated to hear of the great Whitey Ford’s passing. One of Yogi’s closest companions, Whitey was so incredibly kind and caring, beyond being a legendary pitcher. This loss is immense. Here’s to you, the Chairman of the Board. We love you. pic.twitter.com/ngJD1lDq6O— Yogi Berra Museum (@YogiBerraMuseum) October 9, 2020
Whitey Ford, man. pic.twitter.com/Y2kQIp4vsJ— Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) October 9, 2020
Whitey Ford (1928-2020): pic.twitter.com/ixKeek84aY— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 9, 2020
The Baseball Hall of Fame has lost Whitey Ford, Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Tom Seaver and Al Kaline in this horrific 2020 year,— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 9, 2020
RIP to Whitey Ford. An all time great Pitcher and all time great Simpsons moment. pic.twitter.com/COrnHZsU8x— Chris Tannehill (@ChrisTannehill) October 9, 2020
#RIP Whitey Ford 🙏
Always loved this clip of him telling the story of whether or not Jackie Robinson really was safe or out. pic.twitter.com/woEjzkOHhl— A.J. Herrmann (@AJHerrmannYES) October 9, 2020
We're so saddened to learn of the passing of Yankee legend Whitey Ford 💙 Our thoughts are with Whitey's family, friends and the entire MLB community who loved him.
(Pictured here is Whitey's 1960 Topps card, which was number 35 in the set.) pic.twitter.com/4VvRHVPI5E— Topps (@Topps) October 9, 2020
Rip Whitey Ford .. the chairman of the board! One of the best lefties to toe the rubber.. a Clutch pitcher a 6 time champ and a true Yankee. Idk if its short notice but yanks should wear a patch on their sleeve for whitey tonight! #DoItForWhitey #yankees pic.twitter.com/bvpiJmKfkx— JoezMcfly🇩🇴 (@JoezMcfLy) October 9, 2020
"How old are you?" says the man holding the elevator door at the hotel in Cooperstown.
"Ten," my son says.
"Then you are old enough to get on my elevator," the man says extending his hand for a shake.
I tell Ian later: "You just met Whitey Ford and shook his hand." https://t.co/VtSUbcXIzK— Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) October 9, 2020
RIP to the great Whitey Ford. An absolute legend here in New York. I've been a Yankee fan my entire life, and Ford was perhaps the most beloved living Yankee. He was 91— Stonewall Jackson (@1776Stonewall) October 9, 2020
Sadly, Marty Noble isn’t around to share this anecdote. A few years back, he mentioned to Whitey Ford that he shifted away from game coverage and was writing obituaries. One of them had been Whitey’s.
Whitey laughed and, with a glimmer in his eye, asked: “So? How’d it turn out?”— Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 9, 2020
Greatest pitcher in #Yankees history. The Chairman of The Board. RIP Whitey Ford. pic.twitter.com/FmfOexfQjg— Sweeny Murti (@YankeesWFAN) October 9, 2020
Rest In Peace old friend. We’re forever grateful for your legacy. #whiteyford pic.twitter.com/LU7srPznQq— 70sYankees (@70sYankees) October 9, 2020
Rest peacefully, Whitey Ford. pic.twitter.com/s3Kmxie4Yl— Baseballography (@Baseballography) October 9, 2020
Whitey Ford lived an incredible life and we were privileged to play baseball many times on the field named after him in Queens. pic.twitter.com/40PmpdVAJg— Evan Roberts (@EvanRobertsWFAN) October 9, 2020
I met Whitey many times. What struck me was he was absolutely a guy from Hell's Kitchen: first for a laugh, first for a drink, a trick, first to punch you in the nose if you deserve it. He loved being Whitey Ford. And why not? https://t.co/HK8Gj5eXYC— Justin Sherin (@wychstreet) October 9, 2020
in 1985 my dad won an essay contest w a local newspaper to go to a Mickey Mantle fantasy camp, here’s a pic of him w Whitey Ford, RIP Whitey! pic.twitter.com/E2erBDZnkH— Erik Sutch (@eriksutch) October 9, 2020
2020 makes me cry every day. Rest in Paradise Whitey Ford. ❤️👼🏼 pic.twitter.com/HakWWiVrLB— Madyson (@Majorleaguemadd) October 9, 2020