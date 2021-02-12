Wendy's Takes a Shot at Tampa Bay Rays for National Roast Day

✖

Wendy's just took a big shot at the Tampa Bay Rays for what happened to them at the World Series. On Thursday, Wendy's Twitter account asked its followers to drop a "Roast Me" tweet so they can "feel the burn," National Roast Day. The Rays challenged Wendy's, and it didn't go very well.

"Go ahead, Wendy. Absolutely roast us. Keep it spicy like your nuggs," The Rays Twitter account wrote. From there, five minutes later, Wendy's replied by taking a shot at the Rays for their decision to pull Blake Snell with one out in the sixth inning of Game 6 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. When Snell was pulled from the game, the Rays were leading 1-0. They ended up falling to the Dodgers 3-1 while losing the World Series.

"We're surprised you didn't pull your social media manager in middle of writing that great tweet," Wendy's replied. Snell saw what Wendy's wrote and responded to the Tweet by writing "Yooo" and posting the eyes and laughing while crying face emojis. In January, Snell talked about the decision on the R2C2 podcast last month and admitted to not being happy about leaving the game.

"I honestly was lost. Even in the (postgame) interview, I looked at it and was like, ‘Man, I was so checked out after I got pulled," Snell said as reported by the New York Post. "I didn’t know what to say, what to do. I just remember I called my dad when I got to the hotel, we talked for a minute, and I didn’t really say much. … I was like, we really just handed them the World Series." Snell is no longer with the Rays as he was traded to the San Diego Padres this offseason.

In December, Rays manager Kevin Cash revealed he was still thinking about if he made the right decision to pull Snell from the game. "I did grind on [the decision in the offseason]. To some extent, I still am," Cash said, as reported by ESPN. "You get so close to something that so many people have a hand in of getting there and being a game away from getting to Game 7, who knows what would've happened. If I didn't, I think there would be something wrong with that."