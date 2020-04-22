Washington Redskins Players Spotted Training Together Despite Social Distancing Guidelines

✖

The NFL is practicing social distancing by closing all team facilities and having their draft and offseason program virtually. However, one team is not working out virtually, and it appears they are not practicing the social distancing guidelines. TMZ was able to obtain footage of Washington Redskins players working out at the team facility in Virginia. One of the players who was working out with the team was running back Derrius Guice, and he posted a photo of him in action with the caption, "Grind never stops."

TMZ contacted the Redskins to see why they were working out amid the coronavirus pandemic. They were able to contact a team spokesperson who said: "All players at the facility today were rehabbing injuries and fall under allowed exception to be in the building. We were not conducting organized workouts as part of our program." The spokesperson admitted the photos don't look great, but the players are aware of how serious the pandemic is, and they kept their distance while working out.

The Redskins are doing what they can to get ready for the 2020 season. As of now, the regular season will start in September, but that could change if things don't get better in the summer. The NFL has a contingency plan, which includes a shortened schedule and playing in empty or near-empty stadiums. The NFL plans to release the 2020 schedule around May 9.

"As we have said, we are committed to protecting the health of our fans, players, club and league personnel, and communities," the NFL said in a statement to The Washington Post. "We look forward to the 2020 NFL season, and our guidelines and decisions will be guided by the latest advice from medical and public health officials, as well as current and future government regulations. We will continue to plan for the season and will be prepared to adjust as necessary, just as we have done with free agency, the draft, and now the offseason program."

The 2020 league year began last month, but fans believe the draft is when the 2020 season begins and it begins on Thursday, as it was mentioned, the draft will be all virtual, and commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the first-round draft picks from his home. All teams had a mock draft this week to get ready for the three-day event.