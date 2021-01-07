Warriors Draymond Green Reacts to Capitol Riots: 'They're F—ing Terrorists'

✖

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green didn't hold back his thoughts on the Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday. Green spoke to the media about the incident and had no interest in calling them protesters. Because of their actions, which led to four people dying and over 52 people being arrested, Green had another word for them.

"It’s shameful to keep calling them protestors," Green said, as USA Today reported. "They’re not f—ing protestors. They’re f—ing terrorists." Green went show his frustration on how the people at the capitol were treated by law enforcement. He believes it's a lot different from what it was over the summer when people were protesting during the Black Lives Matter movement.

"It’s baffling with the reaction that the law enforcement had and whoever else was involved from an authoritarian standpoint to see the National Guard standing on those same steps when there was a peaceful protest and now to see a terrorist attack and there was no National Guard," Green said. "It just goes to show you where this country is and where this country has always been and probably where it’s going to stay, to be quite honest. Nothing’s changed. I think through social media and all of these different things we have at our fingertips today, we’re more aware of things. But nothing has changed."

The Capitol riots come shortly after prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin decided to not charge the officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake. The incident, which happened this past summer, led to NBA teams not playing games temporarily.

"The policing system was built against Black people, Black and Brown people," Green stated. "That’s the reason someone can walk or run or bust their way through into the Speaker of the House’s office and put their feet on the desk like they’re sitting at home on their couch and nothing happens. Stop calling those people protestors. They’re terrorists. They’re not protestors."

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building the protest Joe Biden's in the presidential election. Congress certified Biden's victory early Thursday morning, meaning he will be sworn in the 46th President of the United States on Jan. 20. And while Trump doesn't agree with the outcome of the election, he recently acknowledged his term is coming to an end.