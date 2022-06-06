Walmart Heir Rob Walton Expected to Buy Denver Broncos, and Social Media Has Thoughts
NFL fans were surprised to learn that Walmart heir Rob Walton is in the mix to purchase the Denver Broncos for a record $4.5 billion. There are conflicting reports about Walton being the favorite to win the bid, but all signs are pointing to the 77-year-old businessman being the owner when the process is all said and done.
Walton is the eldest son of Sam Walton, who founded Walmart and Sam's Club. Rob Walton was chairman of Walmart from 1992 to 2015 and has a net worth of close to $60 billion. If he becomes the owner of the Broncos, Walton would be the richest owner in the league. Walton would take over the Pat Bowlen trust, which announced the sale of the team earlier this year. Pat Bowlen bought the team for $78 million in 1984. Bowlen died in 2019 and the Pat Bowlen trust have overseeing team operations ever since.
The Broncos are one of the more successful franchises in NFL history, appearing in eight Super Bowls while winning three of them. They are looking to get back in the Super Bowl mix after trading for Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this year. Here's a look at fans reacting to Rob Walton looking to buy the Broncos.
Very Expensive
Walmart heir Rob Walton will buy the Denver Broncos with a winning bid of $4.5 billion, per @Forbes
It will be the most expensive sale of any sports franchise pic.twitter.com/mrYd1ycEpn— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 6, 2022
One fan said: "I wouldn't trust him if I were you. He has close ties to Kroenke regardless of him owning the NHL Avalanche, NBA Nuggets, MLS Rapids, & NLL Mammoths. Remember Kroenke who moved the NFL Rams from STL to LA? What if Walton did the same if no taxes for DEN stadium."
Two Families
If Rob Walton gets approved as Broncos owner, it will be the first time in modern American sports history that family members own 2 pro teams in a league.
Sam & Bud Walton started Walmart.
Sam was Rob’s father. Bud was the father of Ann Walton Kroenke, who owns the Rams.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 6, 2022
One fan asked: "What about the Rooney & Mara families? Joined by the marriage of Kathleen Rooney to Timothy Mara and their families own the Steelers and Giants."
More Money For Russell Wilson
Rob Walton's expected purchase of the #Broncos is terrific news for Russell Wilson.— Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) June 6, 2022
One fan asked: "You sure about that, he isn't buying the Broncos to lose money hoss, hate to break it to you, Waltons didn't get super wealthy by spending a ton of money on glory projects."
Announcement Coming
Forbes is reporting Rob Walton’s $4.5 billion bid will be enough to buy the Broncos as no other ownership group will be able to match.
The next owner, presumably Walton, could be announced in a matter of weeks, which would make the Broncos the most expensive NFL team ever sold.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) June 6, 2022
One person said: "And yes, the next NFL team that sells will be the most ever. That doesn't mean anything. When Jerry bought the Cowboys it was the most ever at that time. When the Panthers were sold guess what….. it was the most ever. That doesn't mean the Broncos are special?!?!"
New Stadium Coming?
Don’t forget: Rob Walton said he would build the #Broncos a brand-new state of the art stadium if he won 👀— Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) June 6, 2022
One fan stated: "I am not happy about that, I love Mile High and hate domes. But as long as we keep Bucky and the steel floors, it will be acceptable."
The Winner
Just fine.
He has money
He reportedly wants to build an new stadium and practice complex (Broncosland)
He was the highest bidder , he won fair and square .— JC (@2021_Chacon) June 6, 2022
One fan said: "If he competes and wants to win, I'm all for it. If he treats us like a Walmart and makes concession stands self-check out to save money and refuses to pay the players then I'll hate it."
Not a Fan
I don't like it but this is what the world is coming to. The days of family ownership is coming to an end. Sports teams are too big of business. It's all moving corporate.— Michael Miller (@joeuncool) June 6, 2022
And one Twitter user wrote: "I hate Walmart as much as the next guy, but if he gives the Broncos the best resources to get back to championship form, then I'm all for it"