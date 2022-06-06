Walmart Heir Rob Walton Expected to Buy Denver Broncos, and Social Media Has Thoughts

NFL fans were surprised to learn that Walmart heir Rob Walton is in the mix to purchase the Denver Broncos for a record $4.5 billion. There are conflicting reports about Walton being the favorite to win the bid, but all signs are pointing to the 77-year-old businessman being the owner when the process is all said and done.

Walton is the eldest son of Sam Walton, who founded Walmart and Sam's Club. Rob Walton was chairman of Walmart from 1992 to 2015 and has a net worth of close to $60 billion. If he becomes the owner of the Broncos, Walton would be the richest owner in the league. Walton would take over the Pat Bowlen trust, which announced the sale of the team earlier this year. Pat Bowlen bought the team for $78 million in 1984. Bowlen died in 2019 and the Pat Bowlen trust have overseeing team operations ever since.

The Broncos are one of the more successful franchises in NFL history, appearing in eight Super Bowls while winning three of them. They are looking to get back in the Super Bowl mix after trading for Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this year. Here's a look at fans reacting to Rob Walton looking to buy the Broncos.