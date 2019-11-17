Vontaze Burfict Reacts to Myles Garrett Suspension, Rips NFL Commissioner

When news broke about Myles Garrett‘s suspension for his hit on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, there were many comparisons drawn to Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict. The veteran was suspended for the remainder of the season after a hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end, Jack Doyle. However, Burfict has heard these comparisons and is not happy.

In a conversation with The Athletic, Burfict made his feelings clear about his suspension, the NFL’s front office, and the fact that he is being compared to the Cleveland Browns defender. In his opinion, there should be no comparison.

“The NFL had to suspend somebody for that last night since that wasn’t a football act,” Burfict said to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “My suspension was a football act. I was hitting somebody. I wasn’t taking a helmet off and swinging it at somebody.”

As he continued to explain to Tafur, Burfict hits people on the field as part of playing football. He hits them during the game but doesn’t use a helmet as a weapon. Yes, he has been penalized myriad times throughout his career, but he feels that the situations are very different.

When it came to being compared to Garrett, Burfict wanted to draw a line. He defended his hit on Doyle during the week 4 game in Indianapolis. He also had some choice words about the NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell, and the fact that he received no warning that the next infraction would lead to a suspension.

“I met Roger Goodell in New York and he was a total b—” Burfict said. “He was a b—. He didn’t let anybody speak, he rushed us in and out of the meeting. The meeting was bulls—. He already had the suspension in his hand.”

Burfict explained in the interview that he plans on continuing his NFL career. He will be eligible for free agency following the season, and he could return to the Raiders given his familiarity with Paul Guenther’s defense as well as the relationships he built with his teammates. Although there will inevitably be questions about some of the hits and suspensions from his playing career. For Burfict, he believes Garrett’s situation should not play a role in his future.

“I didn’t do s— wrong, I hit a tight end,” Burfict said. “It could have been a fine, whoop-de-doo. But there’s people out there assaulting people with helmets. That’s an assault with a deadly weapon.”

(Photo Credit: Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire/Getty)