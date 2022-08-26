Veteran NFL Player Announces Retirement at 31, Announces Future Plans

A veteran NFL offensive lineman is done playing football but is staying close to the league. This week, JC Tretter announced his retirement from the NFL at 31 years old. However, Tretter also announced that he will remain president of the NFL Players Association, a position he has healed since March 2020.

"In May 2011, I wrote myself a letter. I was a 250-pound tight end rehabbing from meniscus surgery and deciding what to do with my life," Tretter wrote in the statement. "The letter began: 'Today, May 7th, 2011, 2:35am you decided that you will become a professional athlete. You will get drafted and you will play in the NFL until you want to stop.'"

JC Tretter has announced his retirement after eight seasons.



83.2 grade since 2020 (4th among centers) 👏 pic.twitter.com/Pp5puhe6bu — PFF (@PFF) August 25, 2022

Tretter went on to talk about changing positions and adding 50 pounds in a two-year span. Tretter did this during his time at Cornell and was selected in the fourth round by the Green Bay Packers in the 2013 NFL Draft. "I have decided to fulfill the second part of my letter. to stop playing when I wanted to — on my own terms. I am proud of what I accomplished and how I've come from that night when I made the pledge to myself," Tretter wrote. I feel like my 31-year-old self could talk to my 20-year-old self, I could earnestly tell him that we did it. We did everything we said we'd do and more."

Tretter went on the thank everyone that helped him live out his dream of playing in the NFL. He then talked about his role as NFLPA president. "My time on the field may be over, but I'm not stepping away from football," he stated. "I'm looking forward to doubling down on my work as NFLPA President and pushing for more progress on behalf of the great players of our game, past, present, and future."

Tretter played center for the Packers for four seasons. In 2017, the New York native signed a three-year contract with the Cleveland Browns and was with the team for five years. Tretter started in 80 consecutive games during his time in Cleveland and ended his career playing in 111 games with 90 starts. He was released by the Browns in March.