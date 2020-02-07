Vanessa Bryant Reveals What She Will Miss Most About Husband Kobe, Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant is doing her best to honor husband, Los Angles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and their daughter Gianna Bryant. Recently, Vanessa attended Gianna’s jersey retirement ceremony at Harbor Day School in Newport Beach and Bryant shared a series of photos and videos from the ceremony. In one of the Instagram posts, she revealed what she will miss most about Gianna.

“My Gianna,” she wrote. “God I miss you. I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1.”

During the ceremony, Gianna’s music teacher spoke about her.

“I taught Gianna since she was in the fifth grade,” he said. “This is a person who never slung mud. Talking bad about others — I never heard her do that. She was always above that.” The student council faculty advisor shared the story of Gianna’s run for student council. “We gave her one assignment and she ran with it as quickly and as eagerly as anyone I’ve ever seen. Gianna was an amazing leader in our student council. We will always remember her will to make things better and to strive for excellence.”

In the final post, Bryant shared three photos from the ceremony including a look at her No. 2 jersey.

“My Gigi,” she wrote. “I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita.”

Before the ceremony, Bryant paid tribute to her husband on Instagram. She shared a portrait of the five-time NBA champion and wrote: “Miss you so much. Miss you saying, ‘Bonjourno principessa/reina.’”

Kobe and Gianna were two of the nine people who died in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles on Jan. 26. On Jan. 29 Vanessa broke her silence on the tragedy.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them,” she captioned a photo of the Bryant family in happier times. “We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”