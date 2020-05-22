NBA Fans Heartbroken After Legendary Utah Jazz Coach Jerry Sloan Dies at 78
Legendary Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan died on Friday morning at the age of 78 years old. He was the Jazz coach for 23 seasons and made the team one of the top organizations in the NBA. At the time of his death, Sloan was dealing with Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia.
“Our Hall of Fame coach for 23 years, Jerry had a tremendous impact on the Jazz franchise as expressed by his banner hanging in the arena rafters," the Jazz said in a statement. His 1,223 Jazz coaching wins, 20 trips to the NBA Playoffs and two NBA Finals appearances are remarkable achievements. His hard-nosed approach only made him more beloved. Even after his retirement, his presence at Jazz games always brought a roaring response from the crowd." Solan became the Jazz coach in 1988 and left the team in 2011. He won 1,223 games with the Jazz and led the team to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998, losing to the Chicago Bulls both times.
Along with being a successful head coach, Sloan was a great NBA player, being named to the All-Star Game twice and selected to the All-Defensive team six times as a member of the Chicago Bulls. His No. 4 jersey was retired by the team, and NBA fans paid tribute to him on social media.
RIP Jerry Sloan 🙏 one of the greats.— Kevin Jenkins (@BigKevUpInHere) May 22, 2020
Loved #JerrySloan in his Chicago Bulls playing days - Watch the history - https://t.co/37R0eJdTyg— Dave Murrow (@DMurrow) May 22, 2020
Sad day for basketball... the great hall of fame coach Jerry Sloan has passed away at 78. Greatest @utahjazz coach of all time!#RIPJerrySloan— Jack Kurnik (@JackKurnikCT) May 22, 2020
What an awesome coach. #UtahJazz https://t.co/z6nmYs8QyY— Eric Burgan (@FitByBurgan) May 22, 2020
The toughest and nastiest pair of starting #Chicago #Bulls guards in my lifetime. RIP #JerrySloan #StorminNorman awaits you in hoops heaven pic.twitter.com/YuUuePcp78— Gridiron Assassin (@GridAssassin) May 22, 2020
Jerry Sloan is 1 of 2 coaches in NBA history to win at least 1,000 games with one team (1,127 wins with Jazz). The other is Gregg Popovich (1,272 wins with Spurs).
Sloan's 98 career postseason wins are the most ever by a coach without an NBA championship. pic.twitter.com/yVfIUHAzGi— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 22, 2020
RIP Jerry Sloan. Great player, great coach, great man. https://t.co/M3MqduG9Ng— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) May 22, 2020
RIP. Jerry Sloan. pic.twitter.com/4YlKYjUzhe— chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) May 22, 2020
one of my favorite pics of my brother.— Kim🎆 (@ilovealatta) May 22, 2020
RIP Coach Sloan #takenote #jerrysloan pic.twitter.com/4mTCHVCGac
Jerry Sloan's jersey was the FIRST that was retired by the Bulls, in 1978. Team statement w/ a powerful opening line: “Jerry Sloan was ‘The Original Bull’ whose tenacious defense and nightly hustle on the court represented the franchise and epitomized the city of Chicago."— Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) May 22, 2020
Jerry Sloan was a very good, hard nosed player on good teams in the 70’s and became one of the winningest coaches ever. He also had a dry sense of humor that was the equal of his legendary intensity. Thoughts are with his family and friends, he was a lifer in all the best ways. pic.twitter.com/KyBlvhKBA5— Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) May 22, 2020
JERRY SLOAN APPRECIATION THREAD
Inspired by the passing of one of the greatest coaches of all time
Rest In Peace
✅ 4th in career wins— ✋🏼🛑 𝙂𝙤𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙩 𝙀𝙧𝙖✌🏼🏆 (@SacreBleu27) May 22, 2020
✅ .603 career win%
✅ 15 consecutive playoff appearances
✅ 6th in career playoff wins
✅ 26 year coaching career pic.twitter.com/60zIyzxw9Z
The basketball world lost a legend today. RIP Jerry Sloan. 😢#UtahJazz pic.twitter.com/r5PmwM5Swp— Peak Alarm Company (@PeakAlarm) May 22, 2020
A tough player and an even tougher coach. Rest in Peace, Coach Jerry Sloan.
📷: @NBA pic.twitter.com/6NgAOesYch— SLAM PH (@SLAMonlineph) May 22, 2020
And now I’m going to watch Coach Sloan try fight Rasheed Wallace. #TakeNote 👊🏼💔 https://t.co/2kIbHWJb3J— Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) May 22, 2020
Rest in peace, Jerry Sloan. You will be dearly missed 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UDBCmC9eUc— Jazz Nation (@JazzNationCP) May 22, 2020
🏆 23 years as an NBA coach
🏆 First coach to ever win 1,000 games with one team
🏆 #2 all-time for most wins with one team (1,127)
🏆 20 NBA playoff appearances
🏆 2 trips to the NBA Finals
The Jazz have lost a great souls today rip Jerry Sloan your in a better place 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8g0FmLKQEt— Confessions (@Kidfromqueens1) May 22, 2020
1st tweet...love for Jerry Sloan. Damn this is sad. A legendary coach and professional.
RIP, Coach. pic.twitter.com/rW5EkGJGvZ— Sounds From the Crowd (@sounds_crowd) May 22, 2020
RIP to Jerry Sloan. One of the greatest hand checking players in nba history.
Some called him dirty. But basketball without defense is trash pic.twitter.com/7WjM70Zwp2— Martin Brian Ansah (@DaAnsahonSports) May 22, 2020
Anyone who covered 1997 or 1998 NBA Finals will remember how Jerry Sloan, John Deere hat pulled low, would stay and answer questions on off days for as long as he got asked them. The epitome of unassuming.— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) May 22, 2020
Sloan celebrating was the best.
🎥: @JJSportsBeat #TakeNote #JerrySloanpic.twitter.com/zPUFpQGUrm— KSL Sports (@kslsports) May 22, 2020