US Surgeon General Urges Citizens to Wear Masks in Order to Save College Football

The U.S. Surgeon General doesn't want college football to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During a press conference this week, Jerome Adams urged citizens to wear a mask to save football on Saturdays this fall. Adams also mentioned that wearing a mask will help save the prom for high school students.

"If you want the return of college football this year, wear a face covering. If you want a chance at prom next spring, wear a face covering," Adams said via the New York Post. With COVID-19 cases growing across the country, wearing a mask is now being encouraged to help slow the spread. The growing cases come after states began reopening business, and Adams believes if everyone wears a mask out in public, the county will be in a better place in the near future.

"Please, please, please, wear a face covering when you go out in public," It is not an inconvenience. It is not a suppression of your freedom," Adams said. "This mask, this face-covering actually is an instrument of freedom for Americans, if we all use it." When it comes to college football games being played in the fall, the NCAA hasn't made any decisions. However, Morehouse College, a historically Black College in Atlanta announced last week that it was canceling its 2020 football season due to the pandemic.

"I know this news will be most disappointing to our scholar-athletes, especially our seniors," Thomas said in an open letter posted on the school website, via ESPN. "I can only ask for your understanding and respect for the fact that the College is prioritizing your health and safety ahead of all else. We are committed to the principle that our athletes are first and foremost students." It's very likely Morehouse won't be the only school shutting down football this upcoming season. Players are returning to campuses across the country, but there is a level of uncertainty when it comes to if the season will start on time. Multiple schools have already reported positive tests among players, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and Oklahoma State.

"How do we keep the players safe and also get them ready to play?" Alabama head coach Nick Saban said to ESPN. He also added "there's still so much we don't know" because of the challenges schools are facing.