College Football Playoff Announces Four Teams to Play in 2022-23 Postseason Tournament

The 2022 college football regular season is over, which means four teams will battle for the right to be called national champions. On Sunday, the College Football Playoff (CFP) committee revealed the four teams who will play in the postseason tournament and the matchups. Those four teams are the Georgia Bulldogs (No. 1), Michigan Wolverines (No. 2), TCU Horned Frogs (No. 3) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 4). In the CFP seminal games, Georgia will face Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, while TCU will face Ohio State at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. Both games will be played on Saturday, Dec. 31. The winning teams from two games will face in the CFP National Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Monday, Jan. 9.

Georgia comes into the CFP as the defending national champions. On Saturday, Georgia defeated LSU in the SEC Championship 50-30 to claim their first conference title since 2017. Since the start of the 2021 season, Georgia has a 27-1 record with the only loss coming against Alabama in the SEC title game last year.

"Winning the SEC is a big deal," Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said after the game, per 247 Sports. "This is the best conference in football. National championships is huge and great. That's our next goal. But SEC is the first goal, second goal after winning the East. Winning the SEC championship, there's only one of those. It's a banner. It's the same thing as a national championship, just a little bit smaller scale."

Michigan defeated Purdue on Saturday to win the Big Ten title for the second consecutive season. The Wolverines will look to have a better showing in the CFP this season after losing to Georgia in the semifinal game 34-11 last season. Michigan is seeking its fist national championshop since 1997 when the team went 12-0 and won the Rose Bowl.

TCU is taking part in the CFP for the first time in school history. The team lost the Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, but it was the only loss for the Horned Frogs all season and it was in overtime. Ohio State made its way back in the playoff picture after losing to Michigan at the end of the season. The Buckeyes are looking to win their first national title since the 2014 season.