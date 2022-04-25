University of Wisconsin Track and Field Star Dead at 21

✖

The University of Wisconsin is mourning the loss of one of its student-athletes. This weekend, the school announced the death of track and field star Sarah Shulze, who died by suicide on April 13, according to her family. She was 21 years old. According to the website dedicated to Shulze's life, a service was held on Sunday in Wisconsin, and another will be held on Monday, May 2 in her hometown in California.

"Sarah took her own life. Balancing athletics, academics and the demands of everyday life overwhelmed her in a single, desperate moment," the family said in a statement. "Like you, we are shocked and grief-stricken while holding on tightly to all that Sarah was."

In a separate statement, the University of Wisconsin said, "The Wisconsin Athletics community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, a junior with the Badger women's track and field and cross country teams. Sarah was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, friend, teammate, and Badger student-athlete. We extend our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to Sarah's family, friends, and Badger teammates during this extraordinarily difficult time."

Shulze had a successful career competing in track and field as well as cross country. According to her bio, Shulze was selected to the Academic All-Big Ten Tem for Cross County in 2021 and 2021, and she was also selected to the same team for track in 2021. Her family said that Shulze was a member of the Student Athlete Council at Wisconsin and interned at the Wisconsin state legislature.

"Sarah was a deeply committed friend that could be counted on to take on any and every adventure on a moment's notice," her family said. "Some of Sarah's favorite adventures were trips to Europe, Africa, Alaska and other parts of the U.S., all shared with family and friends."

"Anyone who knew Sarah knew that her lifelong passions extended beyond family and friends to the track. She began to make her mark as an athlete on her high school track and cross-country teams, competing throughout the country in National and State events. Her devotion and incredible talent for running would culminate in a scholarship opportunity to race for the University of Wisconsin at Madison, an ongoing source of pride for Sarah as she entered her third season with the team."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.