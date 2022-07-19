UFC Legend Possibly Making the Jump to WWE

A UFC legend could be the next big WWE Superstar. Daniel Cormier recently joined Twitter Spaces with Monster Energy and touched on different topics, including possibly joining WWE. The UFC Hall of Famer said he's in contact with a lot of people from WWE and revealed that one of the Creed Brothers is a good friend.

"I actually talk to them quite a bit. I'm friends with a lot of people that are in that company," Cormier said, per Thirsty For News. "I speak to Triple H. I've got some friends that are competing. My brothers, not my actual brother, one of my friends, Jacob Kasper [Julius Creed], he's part of the Creed Brothers."

Cormier was offered to work with the Creed Brothers who compete in NXT. But due to his schedule, Cormier doesn't have the time to compete in the ring right now. "They are in the WWE and the NXT Champions, they are the smaller league champions," he said. "I've been asked a couple of times to do stuff with them for the promotion, but I haven't been able to make it work. It's something I want to do."

The interesting thing about Cormier's connections with WWE is Brock Lesnar. In 2019, Cormier was the UFC Heavyweight Champion and challenged Lesnar, a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, to a match. However, Lesnar, who hasn't competed in a mixed martial arts match since 2016, decided to return to WWE.

"I was disappointed," Cormier told TMZ at the time. "I wanted to fight Brock. I've known Brock for a long time. I've competed with Brock for a long time in wrestling, and I've always been a fan of his. And then we had that great moment out in UFC 226, so the build was gonna be fun. But you know, you can only really worry about things that you can control, and I can't control that he doesn't want to fight anymore. He's done."

Along with being a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Cormier won the Light Heavyweight title, making him the second fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously. In his MMA career, Cormier posted a 22-3 record with his losses being against Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic twice.