Tyson Brummett: MLB Fans Mourn Former Phillies Pitcher

MLB fans awoke on Friday morning and learned former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tyson Brummett died in Utah. He was piloting a small aircraft outside of Salt Lake City and crashed into the Wasatch Mountains. The 35-year-old died on impact along with the three passengers — his friend Alex Ruegner (35), and Ruegner's uncle and aunt, Douglas (62) and Elaine Blackhurst (60.

When MLB fans saw this news, they headed to social media to offer their condolences. Some reminisced about personal interactions with Brummett while others talked about watching his career from afar. The former seventh-round pick only appeared in one MLB game during his career but spent a considerable amount of time in the minor leagues. During this time, he developed a reputation for focusing on the fans and providing interview opportunities whenever possible.