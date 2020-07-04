Tyson Brummett: MLB Fans Mourn Former Phillies Pitcher
MLB fans awoke on Friday morning and learned former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tyson Brummett died in Utah. He was piloting a small aircraft outside of Salt Lake City and crashed into the Wasatch Mountains. The 35-year-old died on impact along with the three passengers — his friend Alex Ruegner (35), and Ruegner's uncle and aunt, Douglas (62) and Elaine Blackhurst (60.
When MLB fans saw this news, they headed to social media to offer their condolences. Some reminisced about personal interactions with Brummett while others talked about watching his career from afar. The former seventh-round pick only appeared in one MLB game during his career but spent a considerable amount of time in the minor leagues. During this time, he developed a reputation for focusing on the fans and providing interview opportunities whenever possible.
Sad to hear about Tyson Brummett who died in a plane crash
He was drafted by #Phillies in 2007. Pitched one game in MLB in 2012
Fans of Lehigh Valley @IronPigs say he was “all about the fans”— 🏀⚾️🏒 (@PHLSports1) July 4, 2020
prevnext
Rip Tyson brummett died yesterday morning in plane crash you will always be a legend pic.twitter.com/3kIonXBKN3— Mandy (@MandyMiracle1) July 4, 2020
Rip Tyson brummett— Mandy (@MandyMiracle1) July 4, 2020
prevnext
So sad to hear of the passing of Tyson Brummett. He made 58 appearances with the #RPhils during my two years as PR Director there (2010-11). Great guy. Gone way too soon.
RIP, Tyson.
➡️: https://t.co/VydRsDvpPq pic.twitter.com/VxD466uIbk— Tommy Viola (@Tommy_the_V) July 4, 2020
RIP Tyson Brummett😭— Alex Ortiz (@alexortiz_5) July 4, 2020
prevnext
Geez, went through my old @ReadingFightins programs; was at win vs Altoona Curve 5/8/09 3-1. Winning starting pitcher for Reading w/6.2 innings, 4 hits,1 run 3 BB's, 8 K's.. the late Tyson Brummett. Prayers to his family and friends. #RIP.— John Hagee Jr. (@johnhageenotrev) July 4, 2020
Tyson Brummett & I became friends in 2009 when he took up my offer to come to church with us. He stayed as long as he could..bc he had to pitch that afternoon.
He was incredibly selfless, genuine & kind. Can’t count the number of texts he sent just checking in.
Prayers to all🙏🏼 https://t.co/avWW6OZRWi— Seth Sharp (@SethSharp35) July 4, 2020
prevnext
I just saw the news that Tyson Brummett died in a plane crash. RIP. Got to cover him during his career. Last talked with him while he was in #BlueJays organization. He was a very good, respected & positive teammate. Had a cup of coffee w/ #Phillies in 2012. Sad.— Jay Floyd (@PhoulBallz) July 4, 2020
Sobering news today on the passing of Tyson Brummett. He spent much on his 2012 season with @IronPigs, when I interned there as radio host and pregame interviewer.
He was nice enough to offer me interviews on May 18 and August 10. Both days, he earned the final out of a shutout.— Adam D. Dobrowolski (@Adam_Dobber) July 4, 2020
prevnext
I am so sad to hear about the loss of our old spring training roommate and great friend Tyson Brummett. He was the nicest, most genuine guy! I’ll always remember the fun we had in the FL condo! You’ll be missed Brum! @Phillies @BlueJays pic.twitter.com/52iByCuu4c— Carrie Carpenter (@CarebearLove7) July 4, 2020
I woke up thinking about Tyson Brummett this morning, which isn’t unusual. I woke up thinking about Tyson Brummett this morning & it made me sad. That’s quite unusual. RIP big guy. #TooYoung https://t.co/d9vQwvRucn— ReliefRoom (@TheReliefRoom) July 4, 2020
prevnext
So so sad 😞 May they all Rest In Peace 🙌— beth valletti (@bethvalletti) July 4, 2020
Damn. Sad
Former Phillies pitcher Tyson Brummett killed in plane crash https://t.co/26ibW4JRC0 #FoxNews— BurgessR (@BurgessR18) July 4, 2020
prev
My condolences to his family 😥💔🙏— Toni Howard (@toni_thwd1) July 4, 2020