Tyrell Robinson, Arsenal Alum, Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Charges

Tyrell Robinson, a professional soccer player who spent time with Arsenal's youth team and Bradford City, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to having sex with a minor as well as sharing indecent images of the 14-year old on Snapchat, according to meaww.com. He confessed the charges of "engaging in sexual activity with a child, making an indecent image of a child and distributing an indecent image of a child," which were all committed on Aug. 13, 2018, in Bradford, West Yorkshire, England. There was an additional charge of distributing an indecent photograph of a child in December 2017, which Robinson denied.

Robinson had to sign as a registered sex offender after his plea. His sentencing will be announced at a later date. "Dealing with you Robinson, you pleaded guilty to all matters save the last count. The prosecution will not seek to try you on that count. Your case is now adjourned to be sentenced. You must not assume that the fact that I'm adjourning sentence and granting you bail is to mean that any particular sentence will be imposed upon you," Judge Jonathan Rose said to Robinson, who was arrested for the incident in 2018.

Robinson joined Bradford City in 2017. However, once he was arrested, the team parted ways with him. "Bradford City Football Club has parted company with Tyrell Robinson," the team said in a statement. "This comes after West Yorkshire Police confirmed charges had been brought against Robinson, following his arrest in August 2018. Robinson has been dismissed from the remainder of his contract on grounds of committing gross misconduct. The club will be making no further comment on the matter. All options will be open to the judge who deals with your case, and that will very much include the possibility of a prison sentence. Robinson was officially cut from the club in February.

Robinson is a native of Basildon, England, and joined Arsenal's youth program at the age of 7. He would stay with the club through 2017 before joining Bradford City. When he signed with Bradford City in May 2017, he quickly became a promising star, being named Bradford City's "Supporters' Trust Under 23s Player of the Year" after the 2017-2018 season. He appeared in 28 games for Bradford City and scored three goals.