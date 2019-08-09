2 Raymond James Stadium Employees Rushed to Hospital After Gas Line Fire

Two workers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida were injured Thursday when a gas line ignited. The incident occurred on the 300 level of the stadium and is still under investigation. The fire has since been extinguished.

At 1:56 p.m., a spark caused a small explosion as the two men were working on a gas line in a vending area. The two workers injured in the fire were rushed to Tampa General Hospital as a trauma alert, where they are being treated for burns.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to 10News, the extent of their injuries is not immediately clear.

Possibly 2 injured in an apparent gas explosion at Raymond James Stadium. Both have been transported to Tampa General Hospital. More to come on @BN9 and @Laurie_Davison pic.twitter.com/lcr2qSnUl3 — Adam Vance (@AdamVanceFL) August 8, 2019

“Everything has been shut off – there’s no fire,” police spokesman Steve Hegarty said, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The flash explosion caused the sprinklers at the stadium to turn on, and $5,000 worth of damage was done to the scene. Fortunately, there was no structural damage to the stadium from the accident. There were no other injuries beyond the two workers that were rushed to the hospital.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue shift commander James Gilligan, the men suffered possible burns and are currently in stable condition. Additionally, the investigation revealed that the explosion was an accident.

At the time of the incident, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were boarding a plane for their trip to Pittsburgh. They will play the Steelers on Friday night. According to the report, the team is safe.

Raymond James Stadium has been the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since the 1998 season. Despite being in the midst of the preseason, the team will not host a game at Raymond James Stadium until Aug. 16 when the Miami Dolphins come to town for a battle of Florida teams.