Trevor Lawrence Injured in Brutal Sack, Jacksonville Jaguars Fans Concerned
Trevor Lawrence avoided a very serious injury on Sunday. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was sacked by Detroit Lions defender James Houston late in the first half of the Week 13 NFL game. As Houston was bringing Lawrence down, he was grabbing the quarterback's lower half and twisted him. Lawrence was seen in extreme pain when Houston rolled off him. The good news is Lawrence walked to the locker room and returned to the game in the second half.
"Luckily, nothing serious," Lawrence said after the game on Sunday, per the Jaguars' official website. "We'll have to see how I feel tomorrow. I'm going to be a little sore but thankful it's not anything serious." Lawrence said when he went in the locker room at halftime, the doctors were "just checking everything to make sure I don't have a serious injury, not going to get myself hurt worse by going out there.
"My team did a good job just checking everything, not rushing me out there. I wanted to get out there and play, but they had the ball first, so we had some time. We took our time and checked everything out and everything was good, so nothing serious." Here's a look at fans showing their concern for Lawrence.
Trevor Lawrence injury doesn’t look great….brutal pic.twitter.com/sEi6lmjfjp— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 4, 2022
One person wrote: "That was intentional, that kind of tackle where they roll up on the back of your lower leg, pull back and twist is getting more popular and it looks innocent but it is not. It is being taught, and needs to be taken out of the game."
Alligator roll tackles should be banned or penalize https://t.co/5kOFIOaPY1— Mr. Translation (@howlpolitically) December 5, 2022
Another person said: "Idk why they twist when they tackling a dude that's way smaller than them. Actually I do know, cus that was intentional."
This looks bad…. https://t.co/qb3nJbceBx— Stanley J Zgrzepski IV, DBA (@ZgrzepskiJ) December 4, 2022
One Twitter user wrote: "There's no need for somebody that big to tackle any QB in this league like that."
why’d he go for his legs 🥴 https://t.co/MWTyZgbtcL— benita 🎄 (@nitaessence) December 4, 2022
One fan said: "Why do people call the gator roll dirty it's the easiest way to get somebody down without tripping."
I’d have to imagine there would be some laundry on the field if a guy like Brady took this hit… #DUUUVAL https://t.co/h5gZEpjt1s— Mitchell Ferris (@fishthe904) December 5, 2022
Another fan tweeted: "Did he spin him around? Lawrence spins around on his own, probably trying to evade it, and gets caught up. It's actually shocking that this doesn't happen way more often. DL is going for a tackle, in the area then supposed to. Not high not low."
Bro 😭 hope he good https://t.co/DCH9kJw9YQ— Mach🏁 (@Yeahmach) December 4, 2022
One Twitter user wrote: "He gator rolled him. Knew exactly what he was doing. You should tackle through the player not twist him up. That being said it's the NFL and I don't expect anything less. Block better."
Trevor Lawrence coming out for the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/uQZkYpWwi0— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 4, 2022
And this fan said: "I hope Trevor Lawrence is okay! On the flip side, as a fan of the 'Aiden is doubled a ton' team, here's an example of a triple team leading to a sack."