Trevor Lawrence Injured in Brutal Sack, Jacksonville Jaguars Fans Concerned

Trevor Lawrence avoided a very serious injury on Sunday. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was sacked by Detroit Lions defender James Houston late in the first half of the Week 13 NFL game. As Houston was bringing Lawrence down, he was grabbing the quarterback's lower half and twisted him. Lawrence was seen in extreme pain when Houston rolled off him. The good news is Lawrence walked to the locker room and returned to the game in the second half.

"Luckily, nothing serious," Lawrence said after the game on Sunday, per the Jaguars' official website. "We'll have to see how I feel tomorrow. I'm going to be a little sore but thankful it's not anything serious." Lawrence said when he went in the locker room at halftime, the doctors were "just checking everything to make sure I don't have a serious injury, not going to get myself hurt worse by going out there.

"My team did a good job just checking everything, not rushing me out there. I wanted to get out there and play, but they had the ball first, so we had some time. We took our time and checked everything out and everything was good, so nothing serious." Here's a look at fans showing their concern for Lawrence.