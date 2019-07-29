Tom Brady’s ‘Football Camp’ Photo Fires up the Comments Section

Tom Brady hit the field for football camp over the weekend and fans are fired up for football season. The New England Patriots player may be getting older, but it doesn’t look like that’s holding him back at all.

On Thursday, the athlete shared a series of photos showing him getting in tip-top shape ahead of the 2019-2020 NFL season. The first of the two photos showed Brady preparing to throw the football, while the second showed him in action.

Fans flooded his comments with their excitement.

“Here comes the [GOAT],” one Twitter user wrote.

“You don’t look 40,” another commented.

“The smile of gods,”a third Instagram user wrote.

“Back to work!” another added.

View this post on Instagram Football Camp 🏈 #whosahappycamper 😆

Even Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, couldn’t hold back her feelings on the photos.

“What a cutie !!!!!” she wrote, adding two fire emojis and two red hearts.

It appears all went well during the camp. Boston.com reported that Brady was joined by NFL great Randy Moss on the field on Saturday. The pair tossed the football back-and-fourth during their training, proving that both still have their skills.

Their game of catch was “just for fun,” according to a tweet from cameramen from the NBC Sports team.

Tom Brady to Randy Moss. Even though it's just for fun, they still have it

🐐 ➡️🐐💣#PatsCamp pic.twitter.com/f2yU0RgaM8 — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) July 27, 2019

There was some drama during the camp, however. According to Patriots Wire, Brady got an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick during practice on Sunday for handing off a ball to running back James White. According to the outlet, the offense wasn’t allowed to run with the ball during the drill but Brady decided to do so anyway.

“No f—ing run!” Belichick shouted, per Patriots Wire‘s reporting.

Fun period during #Patriots camp.@TomBrady and the offense wasn't supposed to call run plays against the defense and Brady called one anyway. Belichick screamed at Brady: "No f**king run!" Brady then talked back at Belichick and @KVN_03

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was also present for Brady’s stern talking to, jokingly chiding the footballer for doing what he wanted to during the drill rather than what he was expected to. Brady reportedly tossed his arms in the air in frustration after being scolded.

All-in-all, though, camp went well for Brady. Mass Live reported that he played well with Benjamin Watson, targeting him repeatedly for passes. Watson reportedly caught a touchdown over Patrick Chung during camp, and is said to be shaping up to be a major asset to the Patriots as they head into what fans are hoping will be yet another exciting season.

Watson will, however, be suspended for four games when Football returns. He’ll have to wait until October to get on the field and team up with Brady and the rest of the team.