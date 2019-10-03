Tom Brady Supports Antonio Brown Through Latest Instagram Post

Tom Brady is showing that he’s a good teammate even when the player is no longer on the New England Patriots roster. Antonio Brown was cut by the team nearly two weeks ago but he has kept himself active on social media. Brown recently shared a photo of him helping out a youth football team. Brady commented on the Instagram post by writing “Awesome!”

This isn’t the first time Brady has shown love to Brown on social media after being cut by the Patriots. Last month, Brown posted a photo of his face that was in Patriots colors.

Brady did not comment on the post but he “liked” it. So one has to wonder how he felt about Brown being released after playing just one game?

Brady hasn’t shared his thoughts on the release, but when he was on WEEI Radio in Boston last week, he said he had some feelings about it that he won’t reveal.

“I do have a lot of personal feelings, none of which I really care to share,” Brady said. “It’s a difficult situation. That’s kind of how I feel.”

Brady then went on to talk about how he can be a good teammate and how his teammates can be better.

“There’s a lot of human elements and I think because as a player and a person I care deeply about my teammates,” Brady said. “I want everyone to be the best they can possibly be. From the day I started with this team, even back I’d say in college, it’s such a tight-knit group and you want everyone to become the best they can possibly be and you try to provide leadership. You try to care for people. You try to provide whatever you think you can to help them reach their highest potential, whatever situation it is.

“I’ve had a lot of teammates over the years. You invest not just your head, but your heart. You invest your soul. That is what makes a great team. That is what makes a great brotherhood. I think in the end, that is the endearing trait about sports.”

Brady and Brown played well in their only game together. In the Week Two matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown in the 43-0 win. Brown was cut right before the Week Three game against the New York Jets due to allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.