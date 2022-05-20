Tom Brady Issues Interesting Sports Challenge to LeBron James

✖

Tom Brady is ready to take on LeBron James in an interesting sports matchup. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went to Twitter to respond to James, who started a Q&A session. Brady asked James if he wanted to go five rounds in an ice hockey shootout and then asked who would win the matchup. James responded and said he would "barely" win because he would swing from his knees.

It would be an interesting battle since both are the best at their respective sport. Brady has won seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs and three MVP awards in his career. James has won four NBA Finals, four NBA Finals MVPs and four MVP awards in his career. When Brady retired for the first time, James, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, sent him a message.

me but barely. May be swinging from my knees though. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

"Hell of a ride my friend!! Congrats on a heck of a career!!" James wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for the memories and inspiration throughout, [GOAT]. TB12 loved by [king]." Because of what Brady and James have done in their careers, fans have debated about where they stand among the greatest athletes of all time. Back in 2017, James explained why Brady isn't the greatest athlete in sports history.

"My only argument with a football player being the greatest athlete of all time is that they only gotta play one side of the floor, man," James said on The Shop, per CBS Sports. "Yes, Brady is unbelievable. Brady is the greatest quarterback I've ever seen but he affects the game one way. ...

"Just as a basketball player, and the pounding that you take and running both sides -- 'OK, I gotta do offense. Oh s—, I gotta get back on defense. Oh s—, I gotta get back on offense. Oh s—, I gotta get back on defense.' As physical as football is — and to the body, I know it's crazy to the body — but for a quarterback, [Patriots coach Bill] Belichick has done a great job of implementing those five guys in front to protect that asset."

Before James' Brady explained why he's not the NFL GOAT. "I don't agree with that and I'll tell you why," Brady told ESPN.com's Ian O'Connor. "I know myself as a player. I'm really a product of what I've been around, who I was coached by, what I played against, in the era I played in. I really believe if a lot of people were in my shoes they could accomplish the same kinds of things. So I've been very fortunate."