Tom Brady Celebrates Patriots’ 4-0 Start After Tough Bills Game

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady struggled on Sunday while facing off against the Buffalo Bills. The star QB only completed 46.2 percent of his throws, failed to top 200 yards through the air and tossed an interception. Despite these struggles, Brady is just happy to have won the game, proving that with a recent Instagram post.

Monday morning, Brady released a video in which he reflected on the victory and the difficulty of playing at New Era Field. The Bills have a rambunctious fanbase, which can create many problems for opposing offenses. Brady is well aware of this after playing the Bills many times throughout his career.

“What’s up? Happy to be 4-0,” Brady said. “It’s always tough up in Buffalo. That crowd is crazy, but we are on to Washington. Try to get to 5-0. Let’s go!”

Late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, there was a moment when it appeared that the Patriots would be losing to the rival Bills. Backup quarterback Matt Barkley was moving the Buffalo offense down the field with less than two minutes remaining in regulation. With only six points to tie and seven to win, there was an opportunity for Barkley to turn in a heroic performance at home.

However, defender Kyle Van Noy hit Barkley’s arm as he was attempting a pass and launched the football up into the air. Fellow Patriot Jamie Collins corralled the errant pass for an interception and sealed the victory for New England. The win wasn’t exactly how Bill Belichick and co. drew it up, but that didn’t matter in the end. The team moved to a 4-0 record and appear poised for even more victories in the coming weeks.

While Brady says that the Patriots are moving onto Washington with the hopes of remaining undefeated, he didn’t express how simple this task should be. On paper, the Patriots will have no trouble with the Redskins.

This Washington team, led by coach Jay Gruden, hasn’t won a game in 2019. Sunday afternoon, starting quarterback Case Keenum was benched in favor of rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins. Gruden hoped that this move would provide a spark for his team and make the game against the New York Giants competitive, but Haskins threw three interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown.

If Haskins is the starting quarterback in week five, it seems more likely that the Patriots will remain undefeated. Entering the 2017 season, Bill Belichick had achieved a win-loss record of 16-7 against rookie quarterbacks. He added to his win total that season after defeating Deshaun Watson and then repeated the feat in 2018 with victories over Jets rookie Sam Darnold. Rookies traditionally have struggled against his defenses, and that trend should continue in week five.

If the Patriots win as expected, Brady may be dropping another celebratory message on Instagram. Will he include another highlight clip to put an exclamation mark on the post?