Tom Brady Reportedly Heading to Buccaneers, and Guard Earl Watford Is Pumped

On Tuesday morning, Tom Brady announced he’s not returning to the New England Patriots next season and he was going to sign with another team. FS1 host Colin Cowherd reported Brady has made a decision and will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And while nothing is official yet, one Buccaneers player is very excited about Brady possibly joining the team.

Offensive lineman Earl Watford went to Twitter to show his excitement for Brady possibly joining the Buccaneers. Watford joined the Bucs last year after spending the 2018 season with the Cleveland Browns. In 2019, Watford protected quarterback Jamies Winston and while he threw for over 5,000 yards and 30 touchdowns, the Florida State alum also threw 30 interceptions which led to the team finishing with a 7-9 record. It’s likely Watford is ready for a change under center.

TB12 to Tampa. What a time! — Earl Watford (@EWatts78) March 17, 2020

Free agency starts on Wednesday afternoon and it’s likely the Bucs will announce the Brady signing then. But the six-time Super Bowl champion had to show love to the Patriots and the fans for their support since joining the team in 2000.

“Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that,” he said. “Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

The Bucs are lead by head coach Bruce Arians who had some interesting comments about Winston. After the Bucs’ overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons in December, Arians talked about the pick-six he threw at the end of the game.

“It doesn’t help, that’s for sure,” Arians said when asked if Winston’s final pick-six hurts his chances at returning next season via CBS Sports. “There was a lot of good things, there was a great two-minute drive before the half. There was a lot of things to evaluate, and we’ll take our time in evaluating it.”

The following day, Arians was asked if they can win without Winston.

“(Win) with another quarterback? Oh yeah,” Arians said. “If we can win with this one, we can definitely win with another one, too.”