'Thursday Night Football': How to Watch Packers vs. 49ers

The NFL season is at the halfway point, and Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers are dealing with their share of health issues. Tonight's game is vital for both teams. The Packers look to keep their lead in the NFC North, while the 49ers look to keep pace with the Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks as all four teams have a .500 record or better. The Week 9 edition of Thursday Night Football can be seen on Fox and the NFL Network at 8:20 p.m. The game can also be streamed on Amazon Prime and the Yahoo Sports app.

This past Sunday, the Packers fell to the Minnesota Vikings 28-22 and suffered their second loss of the year. They are favored to beat a depleted 49ers team, but the Packers will be very shorthanded at the running back position. Both Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillion have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Aaron Jones has missed the last two games with a calf injury. Jones could play tonight as he's listed as questionable on the injury report.

"I think as a competitor you're always excited about the challenges," Packers Aaron Rodgers said., via the team's official website. "You'd love having your guys in there at full strength, for sure, but there is that fun challenge of going in there without some of those guys and trying to find a way to win." While the Packers are dealing with their running back situation, the 49ers and hoping they can get out of tonight's game without any injuries. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running back Tevin Coleman and tight end George Kittle are dealing with injuries and will not play tonight. It's likely Garoppolo and Kittle will miss a significant amount of time as they are dealing with an ankle and foot injury, respectively.

Additionally, the 49ers had to shut down their facility on Wednesday and place four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The four players on the list are wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, offensive lineman Trent Williams and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. There were rumors that the game was going to be postponed because of the 49er shutting down its facility. But Bourne's positive test was a false negative, and the NFL reported no new positive tests for the Packers and 49ers Thursday morning.