Three-Time All-Pro Safety to Miss Entire 2022 NFL Season With Quad Injury

A superstar NFL player will miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to an injury he suffered in Week 1. The Seattle Seahawks placed safety Jamal Adams on injured reserve after suffering a torn quadriceps tendon on Monday night against the Denver Broncos. This is the third consecutive season Adams had issues with his health as he previously had two shoulder injuries that required surgery, and multiple dislocated fingers that led to offseason surgery.

"It means so much to him," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said. "The frustration of having to go through not being healthy just jumped at him again. He's questioning and wondering because he wants to be out here so much. He wants to be with the guys and doing what we do in every way you could possibly want to do that. It's really frustrating for him."

Sources: #Seahawks star S Jamal Adams will have season-ending surgery to repair his torn quad tendon suffered against the #Broncos, his 2022 over as he’s headed to IR. Adams is still talking to doctors about the timing of the procedure, as well as who performs it. pic.twitter.com/z6b7K8iCZx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2022

Adams was originally drafted by the New York Jets in 2017. He spent three seasons with the Jets before he was traded to the Seahawks in July 2020. In his first season with the Seahawks, Adams recorded 83 tackles, 9.5 sacks and three passes defended in 12 games. Last year, Adams played in 12 games again and tallied 87 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defended. In his career, Adams had been selected to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Team three times.

"He's very unique," Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said before the season, per the team's official website. "I think a lot of the criticism he has gotten in the past, to me it doesn't make a whole lot of sense. I think the guy is a hell of a football player. He's dynamic in the way that he goes about his business and his skillset—his ability in the box, pressuring, and he is good in coverage, contrary to popular belief. There's things he does very well when he's in coverage in the back end, so I don't understand where some of that stuff comes from. I think the guy's a hell of a player, his teammates believe he's a hell of a player, and I'm happy as hell we've got him." During Monday's game, Adams recorded three tackles, a pass defended and one quarterback hit. He is expected to have surgery soon.