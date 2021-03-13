One of Adam Sandler's Most Iconic Movies Airs on TV Tonight

✖

With the CDC still recommending that people stay at home in order to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, there are constant questions about how to spend the weekend. One option exists for fans of Adam Sandler. The football-themed film, The Waterboy, will air twice on Saturday night.

According to TV Guide, the movie will first air on the Bravo network at 6:43 p.m. ET. The Waterboy will then air for a second time immediately after, starting at 8:48 p.m. ET. Prior to the back-to-back showcase, another Sandler film will take center stage. The Wedding Singer will kick off the mini-marathon at 4:49 p.m. ET.

Released in 1998, The Waterboy stars Sandler as Bobby Boucher, a waterboy for a local college football powerhouse coached by Red Beaulieu (Jerry Reed). Boucher loses his job and heads over to a woebegone team led by Coach Klein (Henry Winkler). He ultimately takes over as the star linebacker and leads the team to greatness.

The Waterboy failed to impress critics and currently sits with a 34% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the film found a lot of success commercially. The Waterboy made $190 million at the box office worldwide and opened No. 1 at the box office with nearly $40 million during the opening weekend.

Sandler starred as Boucher, joining a sizable cast. The Waterboy also starred Kathy Bates, Henry Winkler, Fairuza Balk, and Rob Schneider. Several football figures also made appearances in a variety of ways. The list includes Pro Football Hall of Fame coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson and football commentators Dan Fouts, Brent Musburger, Lynn Swann, Chris Fowler, and Lee Corso.

The story of Boucher has remained relatively untouched in the decades since its release, but one prominent actor has mentioned that he would like to see a spinoff. Kevin James, star of Netflix's The Crew, said that he would like to see Boucher in action once again. "Oh, Bobby Boucher," James told CinemaBlend. "I think Bobby Boucher would crush it. I'd wanna see more of that. I think he's phenomenal. I would love to see that."

Whether a spinoff happens remains to be seen, but there is one The Waterboy character that could appear in a different setting. All Elite Wrestling recently added Paul Wight (WWE's Big Show and WCW's The Giant) to the roster and filed a trademark to obtain the rights to the name "Captain Insano." Wight played this character in The Waterboy and mercilessly teased Boucher during one scene.