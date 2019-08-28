Tennessee Titans Stadium Hosting Free Career Fair Just for Veterans

An organization known as RecruitMilitary knows that transitioning from the military into a regular job is difficult for some veterans. In order to assist with this process, they have been holding job fairs around the country in order to pair veterans with companies that could use their skills in a number of jobs. These free events help them hone their interview skills, craft compelling resumes, and create their “elevator pitch” for potential employers.

One upcoming event will actually be held at Nissan Stadium, which serves as home to the Tennessee Titans. Nashville has served as the host for multiple job fairs for RecruitMilitary in the past and will be doing so once again on Sept. 5. The career fair will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are currently 46 registered exhibitors for this event that will be looking for potential employees. Lowe’s, PepsiCo, Hankook Tires are among those attending, as is U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Judging from the wide variety of attendees, there will be many opportunities that take advantage of unique skill sets.

Transitioning out of the military into a normal job is never easy for those that have served in the United States Army, Marine Corps., Navy, Air Force, or Coast Guard. Going from a career in which combat was a regular occurrence into a desk job is a very jarring change, and it can cause issues with mental well-being. In fact, former Army Ranger Mat Best even described this process in his book, Thank You for My Service.

Contracting for government organizations is one option, as is working a protective detail. However, finding other career paths that don’t involve a return to the middle east or carrying a handgun every day is not as simple.

RecruitMilitary wants to change that conversation and make it possible for veterans of every branch to easily find work after they have fulfilled their contracts. The job fair at Nissan Stadium will certainly assist in this process.