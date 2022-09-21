Teen Football Player Abraham Romero Dies After Brain Bruise Diagnosis, Coma

Abraham Romero, a high school football player from New Mexico, died on Saturday Night, Organ Mountain High School announced. He was 17 years old. Romeo was in a medically induced coma for three weeks before his death. He was hospitalized after suffering a severe injury during a game in August.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that Abraham Romero passed gently on Saturday, September 17 with his mother at his side," the school said in a statement. "Seventeen years is not nearly long enough, but it's all he was given. It is very easy to focus on what we lost, but the true measure of a life is in the impact it makes on our world, not on the time he was with us."

I am heartbroken by the loss of Abraham Romero, senior captain of @OrganMountainHS football team. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, teammates and the entire Las Cruces community during this difficult time. #AbeStrong pic.twitter.com/ZoWJREkXU6 — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) September 19, 2022

Romero, the team captain who played linebacker and running back, was airlifted to El Paso, Texas after collapsing during the game on Aug. 26. He was in ICU with a brain bruise, and doctors made multiple attempts to reduce brain swelling. The reason for Romero's collapse remains unclear.

"Abe is with the team every time the Knights take the field, not just during the moments of silence before the game starts. Any big play, any goal-line defense, he's there," Organ Mountain stated. "Every time the team lines up – you know it's his voice in their ear, leading them, telling them where any weak spots are, and warning them where the assault is most likely to come. We've seen it in the stands; they feel it on the field."

According to KTSM, multiple fundraisers for Romero and his family have raised over $15,000. And last week. Romero was crowned homecoming king. "The outpouring of love, support, and prayers from the Las Cruces community, surrounding areas, and even from states away has been nothing short of magical," the post read. "The knowledge that Abe has been the center of it all has carried his immediate family and the OMHS football team through these last weeks."

A GoFundMe page was launched and has raised over $8,000. "His family still needs our assistance to help them cover funeral and medical expenses; the last thing they need right now is to worry about it," Ricardo Corrujedo, the GoFundMe page creator, wrote. "Thank you for all the love and support for Abraham and his family. I continue to ask you to please keep praying for Abraham and his family during this difficult time."