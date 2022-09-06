Texas High School Football Player Dies After Suffering Head Injury During Game

A football player from West Texas died Saturday after suffering a head injury in a game on Thursday, according to the Dallas Morning News. Yahir Cancino, a junior varsity football player at Dalhart High School, was unresponsive on the field after suffering the injury in the fourth quarter of the game against Sundown. First responders were not able to revive him on the field, and Cancino was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

"The entire Dalhart Community is saddened by this event," Dalhart Independent School Superintendent Jeff Byrd said in a statement. Due to the concern for Yahir, his family and our entire student body, Dalhart High School has decided to participate in any activities this weekend."

Cancino's mother, Araceli Hernandez, went to Facebook to thank everyone in the community for their prayers and support. She also said that Cancino's organs will be donated. "Thank you to the community of Dalhart and the Texas panhandle for all the prayers, the calls, text and messages but unfortunately Yahir passed from his injuries," she wrote. "We ask for prayers for peace and healing not only for us but for all the people Yahir touched in his life. We have chosen to donate his organs because Yahir was always about helping people and we want to honor his memory."

Many supporters on Facebook sent messages to Herandez. "Keeping the faith even through all of this pain," one person wrote. "Thank you for being the strength few could have during this time, and while he's left this world you will surely see him in the future. Prayers and continued comfort for your family."

"My deepest sympathy to you all during this time of sadness," another person wrote. "You're in my thoughts and prayers. God give you the peace, strength and wisdom to make it through the days ahead." A GoFundMe page has been set up for Cancino's family and has already raised over $43,000.