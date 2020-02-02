Super Bowl 2020: What to Expect From the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl 2020 is here and it marks the end of the NFL’s 100th season. It’s has been a wild ride but when the smoke cleared, the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs emerged as the two teams left standing. The 49ers are looking to win their sixth championship while the Chiefs are looking to win their first title in 50 years.

Both teams have played outstanding football all season long. The 49ers finished the regular season with a 13-3 record and they were able to blow past the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers to reach the big game. As for the Chiefs, they posted a 12-4 regular-season record and they have won their last eight games. The Chiefs enter the game as a one-point favorite.

What makes the 49ers great? What makes the Chiefs dangerous? Here’s a look at what to expect from both teams.

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes Putting on a Show

The man is a big play MACHINE.



The longest throws from @PatrickMahomes‘ 2019 season! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/JZXXWg6QRH — NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2020

One could make the argument that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL. He finished the regular season with 4,031 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions in 14 games. But in the last two playoff games, Mahomes showed why he won the MVP award last year, throwing for 615 yards, eight touchdowns and zero picks.

Chiefs: Speed at Wide Reciever

Jaguars Cornerback A.J. Bouye says he wishes he was as fast as Tyreek Hill.



Video via: @thecheckdown pic.twitter.com/FhMFKDxKNy — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) January 30, 2020

One of the things that the Chiefs have that most NFL teams don’t is a lot of speed at the wide receiver position. Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman have caught at least three touchdown passes and averaged at least 12 yards per reception during the regular season. Hill is coming off a two-touchdown performance against the Titans in the AFC title game.

Chiefs: Aggressive Defensive Line

The Chiefs defense is not as strong as their offense but they have two defensive linemen that were named to the Pro Bowl. Chris Jones and Frank Clark combined for 17 sacks this season as well as 20 tackles for loss. If there is one player to watch from either team, it might be Clark as he has posted four sacks in the team’s two playoff games this year.

49ers: Strong Rushing Attack

After being cut by 6 teams, @RMos_8Ball has had quite the journey in the league.



Mostert had to step up for the @49ers in the Championship game, and in doing so he broke franchise playoff records. #TurningPoint: GB vs SF pic.twitter.com/OvE3VRhAxf — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 24, 2020

The 49ers don’t have a running back who rushed for 1,000 yards, but they finished the regular season with the No. 2 rushing offense in the league with 144.1 yards per game. Running back Raheem Mostert will be a player to watch as he rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship game.

49ers: Elite Defense

We asked and you answered…



The 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year is @49ers DE Nick Bosa, as voted on by the NFL on FOX fans! pic.twitter.com/OOjBmo963c — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 25, 2020

The 49ers had the No. 2-ranked defense this season and they were able to be one of the best in the league by getting after the quarterback. Four 49ers defenders finished the season with at least 6.5 sacks including rookie Nick Bosa who was second on the team in sacks with nine.

49ers: Consistent play from Jimmy G

49ers quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo has been a steady hand for the 49ers all season long. He’s not the playmaker like Patrick Mahomes, but he can make plays when his number is called. The good news for him is he hasn’t had to do much during the playoffs as he has thrown just 28 times in the last two games.

Overall

Based on how both teams played all season long, this has the makings to be one of the best Super Bowls in recent memory. The Chiefs have an explosive offense while the 49ers have a top-notch defense. Football fans should be in for a treat on Sunday, and no matter what happens after the game, both teams will be in the running to reach the Super Bowl in 2021.