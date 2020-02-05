Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez Gives Shakira Congratulatory Pat on the Butt After Halftime Show

The Super Bowl LIV halftime show that featured Jennifer Lopez and Shakira is still being talked about by fans all over the world. And by the looks of things, the two superstars aren’t done talking about the show, as Lopez recently shared a video on Instagram that shows her patting Shakira’s butt once the performance was over. In the caption, Lopez said it was one of her favorite moments of the evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 5, 2020 at 7:30am PST

“LOVE this moment with me and @shakira literally seconds after we went off air!!” Lopez wrote. “We were so happy!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shakira responded with various emojis that included a kissing face, praying hands and a flexing bicep. Numerous fans responded to the video, showing love to Lopez and Shakira.

“Best halftime show ever!!!” one fan wrote. “It made me even more proud to be latina.”

“Brilliant performance, make a song together!!” another fan wrote.

“You are so gorgeous,” another fan added. “One of the BEST performers. When I saw you in Vegas a few years ago. My cousins & I danced 25K steps cause we couldn’t stop to your beat! You’re Amazing!”

“So Proud Of You!!” another Instagram user stated. “You Killed The Super Bowl!!

After the performance, which can be seen in its entirety here, Lopez went to Instagram to write a strong message.

“All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are,” she wrote. “Other people can try to build walls, keep us out or put us in cages. We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great.”

Before the show, Lopez spoke to Us Weekly about how she was excited about performing with Shakira.

“I saw her this week when we took the pictures and stuff, and we’re both over the moon and want to bring our brand of what we do, our music, our celebration and our culture to that stage for 15 minutes,” she said. “It’s gonna be amazing, it’s gonna be a good time and that’s my goal — to have a good time and to make sure everyone else has a good time.”

If the NFL has an issue booking an act for next year’s Super Bowl halftime show, it’s likely very few would argue having Lopez and Shakira again.