Super Bowl 2020: Watch Demi Lovato Perform the National Anthem in Miami

The 2020 Super Bowl is gearing up, and fans all over can now watch pop star Demi Lovato’s powerful performance of the National Anthem from Miami. Decked in a white pantsuit, the 27-year-old joined the ranks of other iconic stars on Sunday who belted out their own renditions of the National Anthem at Super Bowl’s past, such as Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Beyoncé, Garth Brooks, and Kelly Clarkson.

Additionally, sound artist Christine Sun Kim provided ASL for the performance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Last year’s 2019 Super Bowl featured the “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight singing the National Anthem; and in 2018, pop star Pink performed while fighting off the flu. Prior to Lovato’s performance on Sunday evening, Yolanda Adams performed “America the Beautiful.”

Lovato was initially announced to be performing the Star-Spangled Banner back in January, with the NFL sharing the news: “We are excited to announce [Demi Lovato] will help us culminate our 100th season by singing the National Anthem at [Super Bowl] LIV on [FOX] 2/2!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on Jan 16, 2020 at 6:00am PST

Lovato’s big Super Bowl appearance comes after the singer made her return to the music world one week ago, performing her new single “Anyone” at the 2020 Grammy Awards show. She had spent more than a year recovering from substance abuse issue, which almost claimed her life during a near-fatal overdose in the summer of 2018.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily — on Apple Music’s Beats 1 — Lovato related that she first recorded “Anyone” in Montana just days before the terrifying overdose. Lovato also shared that she was very “excited” and “ready” to perform the tune, which is very personal as it tells her side of the story regarding her inner struggles.

“I feel like I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long. It’s going to be hard not to go on stage and just, like, word vomit everything,” she explained. “I just want to go up there and tell my story. And I have three minutes to do so. So, I’m just going to do the best that I can. It’s only telling a fraction of my story, but it’s still a little bit, and it’s enough to kind of show the world where I’ve been.”

This song was written and recorded actually very shortly before everything happened … I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help,” she continued. “You listen back to it and you kind of think, ‘How did nobody listen to this song and think, Let’s help this girl.’ I even think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was OK, but clearly I wasn’t.”

“I was singing this song and I didn’t even realize that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact,” Lovato explained. “About a week after I had been in the hospital and I was finally awake, I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, ‘If there’s ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song.’”

Super Bowl LIV airs Sunday, Feb. 2 on FOX, with the 49ers taking on the Chiefs.

Photo credit: Elsa/Getty Images