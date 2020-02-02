Super Bowl 2020: Barry Sanders Fans Spotted Tie Blunder, and the Reactions Pour In

Sunday afternoon, the NFL honored the stars and teams from the first 100 years of the nation’s most popular sports. Those that won Super Bowls were mentioned, as were the players that were viewed as some of the greatest of all time. Running back Barry Sanders was one of the many mentioned, but he drew a lot of attention for his neckwear.

Barry Sanders has never worn a tie before pic.twitter.com/Qe5nkbXivv — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) February 2, 2020

“Barry Sanders looks like he forgot he had to be at a dinner function and ran to a clearance outlet to buy a shirt and tie,” one fan commented on social media. They were surprised by the large tie and the untucked shirt.

Sanders may be a Hall of Fame running back, but his skills on the field were less of a talking point than the way that he wore a tie on the field. The fans on Twitter were concerned about his well-being and his ability to get the neckwear in the right place prior to walking out with his peers.

When some fans saw the outfit worn by Sanders, they reacted by asking about his relationship status. Is the former Lions running back in a relationship, or is he on the market? They wanted these answers.

“I knew that Barry Sanders wasn’t married when I saw everything from the tie to the slacks…heyyy [Barry Sanders] I’m smart, stylish, fun and will add years to that retirement life….#SuperBowl,” another user commented on Twitter. They were willing to move to wherever Sanders lives and start a life together with the Hall of Famer.

Whether or not they appreciated the actual outfit worn by Sanders, the fans on Twitter had a field day making comments. Some compared him to a dad at a middle school dance while others said that he must have stolen a tie from the security guard prior to walking out on the field. Regardless of the reason for this outfit, they were just fascinated by the entire appearance.

“I don’t know what to do about Barry Sanders and his tie but obviously I’m not gonna sleep tonight,” one user commented after watching the NFL 100 celebration. Another simply said that they were willing to teach Sanders how to properly tie his tie in order to avoid any future criticism from those watching on social media.

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images