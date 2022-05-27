Stephen Curry Makes History After Leading Warriors to Western Conference Championship

✖

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years, and Stephen Curry is a big reason why the team has been successful. On Thursday night, the Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks 120-110 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals to clinch the conference title. And after the game, Curry won the inaugural Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP trophy.

"The new trophy is pretty cool," Curry said after the game, per ESPN. "Especially with who it's named after, the standard that Magic set in terms of being a champion and playing the point guard position, whatever other position he played. Just the excellence that he demonstrated throughout his entire career."

In Game 5, Curry scored 15 points with nine assists. But in the series, the 34-year-old averaged 23.8 points, 7.4 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 44% from three. "Definitely special," Curry told reporters during his press conference. "I appreciate the way the teammates celebrated with me. Like I said, that acknowledgment, six out of eight, ability to play in another Finals, I mean, what else could you want? I'm excited about another opportunity to go get one."

The Warriors will either play the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat in the NBA Finals which begin on Thursday, June 2. Curry is looking to lead the Warriors to their seventh championship overall and fourth title since 2015. He is considererd by many as the greatest shooter in NBA history as he's the all-time leader in three-pointers made. Curry is a three-time NBA champion, a two-time NBA MVP, and eight-time NBA All-Star, an eight time All-NBA selection and a member of the 75th Anniversarry Team.

"The fact me, Klay [Thompson], Draymond [Green], from 2015 to now, six out of eight years having a chance to compete for a championship," Curry said. "The feeling leaving 2019 Finals and realizing, like, we had been on an amazing journey, then got hit with a lot of adversity, some speed bumps, but never lost the faith we could get back here. So it's a fine line. Again, just reflecting and celebrating this moment for sure because you can't take it for granted, nothing's ever guaranteed, we understand how hard it is to win. We've said that until we're blue in the face the last two years. This is definitely special."