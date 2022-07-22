Stephanie McMahon Lands New Role in WWE Following Vince McMahon's Retirement

Stephanie McMahon has a new role in WWE. When Vince McMahon announced his retirement on Friday, Stephanie McMahon was named chairwoman and co-CEO along with Nick Khan. McMahon was previously the interim CEO and chairwoman of WWE after her father voluntarily stepped down following an investigation of sexual misconduct against him.

"Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication, and passion as always," Vince McMahon said in a statement. "I am extremely confident in the continued success of WWE, and I leave our company in the capable hands of an extraordinary group of Superstars, employees, and executives – in particular, both Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan. As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can. My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders, and Board of Directors for their guidance and support through the years. Then. Now. Forever. Together."

Stephanie McMahon has not made an official statement on her new position as of this writing. She has held multiple positions in WWE dating back to The Attitude Era in the late 1990s. Before becoming the interim CEO and chairwoman, McMahon was WWE's, Chief Brand Officer.

"Growing up a McMahon has definitely had its fair share of really incredible moments," McMahon told D Magazine earlier this year. " But you're right: I don't know any different. Wasn't everyone's dad on TV you were growing up? Wasn't everyone's best friend Andre the Giant like mine was? So that's just the world that I love, that I grew up in with all these amazing, flamboyant, larger-than-life personalities. It's like the greatest world to grow up in ever. So I just love what we do, and I've loved the business since I can remember. So to me, it's not necessarily tabloid fodder. But, for sure, everyone was always interested and asking me my family's business at my friends' dinner table."

McMahon and Khan now lead a new era for WWE with the elder McMahon gone. There were some fans happy to see Vince retiring as he caught heat for his storylines and fan favorites not being pushed. The WWE universe will be waiting anxiously to see what big announcement/move McMahon and Khan will make first.