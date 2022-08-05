Softball Star Jennie Finch Talks Her Love for Cornhole (Exclusive)

Jennie Finch is a softball legend as she helped Arizona win the College World Series in 2001 and won two medals at two Summer Olympics. But could we see the 41-year-old take on a new sport shortly? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Finch talked about her love for cornhole in support of the partnership the American Cornhole League (ACL) has with Johnsonville.

"First of all, if it involves eating brats, I'm all in," Finch and ambassador for Johnsonville, exclusively told PopCulture. "Growing up in the Midwest, or I have Midwestern roots I guess, brats bring me back to being a little girl, summer nights, just so many great memories. And then to play the game of cornhole, a game that anybody can play. Our family loves it. It's kind of like a key staple now at every get-together that we go to. So what a great way to celebrate. And I know we've been kind of glued to the TV catching cornhole this summer and look forward to the championships coming up."

Johnsonville recently released two new commercials super the ACL's big event SuperHole III, which airs on ESPN2: The Ocho on Friday. SuperHole III is a pro/celebrity event stat started in February with preliminaries. The SuperHole III Championship will take place this Friday at the ACL Headquarters in Rock Hill South Carolina. Some of the celebrities taking part in SuperHole III are former NFL quarterbacks Doug Flutie and Jay Cutler, Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, UFC competitor Chris Weidman and ESPN broadcaster Marty Smith.

Finch will not compete in this year's SuperHole but will be ready to put on a show in 2023. "I got to face one of the pros, Timmy Pitcher, a couple years ago, and to be honest, talk about humble pie. He came in and I thought, 'Oh, I'm pretty good.' I am so not good," Finch explained. "And so I know that you think, 'cornhole, anybody can do it,' but they're throwing thousands of bags every couple days, if not every day. And so it's like, man, you don't see the blood, sweat and tears that go into these moments. But no, I definitely would love the challenge. I couldn't make it this year to the world championships, but I'm hoping next year, I'm hoping to be there in person."