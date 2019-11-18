Shaquille O’Neal Roasts Charles Barkley for Wearing ‘Thong Slacks’

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley have quite a relationship. The two hosts of the TNT show Inside the NBA love to poke fun at each other and O’Neal recently made fun of Barkley’s pants on Instagram. In two posts, O’Neal took a look at Barkley’s pants and asked if he was wearing “thong slacks.” O’Neal first posted a photo and he then made a video of Barkley’s pants. In the first post, O’Neal wrote, “Is my boy Charles Barkley wearing THONG SLACKS?”

That led to a number of responses on O’Neal’s comments section. One person wrote, “Follow up question is your boy makin moves on a 4′ 10” chick. Another person wrote, “LOL. We all gotta get lunch soon Shaq.” And another person wrote, “Shaq it’s November you can’t be doin this.”

More fans continued to comment on O’Neal’s post. One fan wrote, “U ain’t real friends till u take pics of each others thongs. Another person wrote, “Shaq stay clowning on chuck lmao.” And this fan wrote, Haha [Shaq] that is comedy right there. You need to do more stand up big man.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Nov 14, 2019 at 8:17pm PST

This is just one of the many shots both O’Neal and Barkley have taken at each other over the year. And it was like that when they were on the basketball court as O’Neal played in the NBA from 1992-2011 and Barkley played from 1984-2000. O’Neal was one of the most dominant centers in NBA history was he was a 15-time All-Star and he was named to the 50th Anniversary All-Time Team. However, O’Neal’s former teammate and NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, said the legendary center could have been the all-time-greatest if it wasn’t for one thing.

“He’d be the greatest of all time,” Bryant said. “He’d be the first to tell you that. I wish he was in the gym — I would’ve had 12 f—ing rings!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Nov 14, 2019 at 9:13pm PST

Shaq heard this from Bryant and he had no idea what his former teammate was talking about. He said, “I don’t even know what lazy means. Like all of these people that are talking, it would be better – it would make them sound legit or smart if I didn’t win.”

Barkley was an 11-time All-Star and he was named MVP in 1993. And along with O’Neal, Barkey is a member of the 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.