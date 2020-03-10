‘SEAL Team’ Provides Behind-the-Scenes Look at Track Day with NASCAR’s Austin Dillon Ahead of Wednesday’s Episode

Wednesday night, SEAL Team will feature a special guest star. NASCAR driver Austin Dillon will be featured during the episode as he provides driving lessons to the members of the team. CBS teased the upcoming episode with a special behind the scenes glimpse at the day at the track.

As the video revealed, the day of filming took place at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. This is the home of the Auto Club 400, a race where star David Boreanaz recently served as grand marshal.

“A lot of the time when the teams, the actual SEAL teams aren’t on a mission or planning a mission, they’ll do things to blow off steam,” actor Judd Lormand explained in the video. “In the show, [LT. Commander] [Eric] Blackburn arranges for the team just to get behind the wheel and drive fast for a while.”

This behind the scenes glimpse into the day at the Auto Club Speedway didn’t provide many details about the interactions between Dillon and the members of the elite military unit. However, it did show some of the actors getting behind the wheel in order to blow off some steam.

The cast of SEAL Team attended the Auto Club 400 on March 1. They were on hand to cheer for Dillon following their time spent filming together. The 29-year-old driver ultimately finished 24th and walked away with 13 points.

With the episode airing on Wednesday night, there will be questions from the fans about how this guest’s appearance came to be. Some answers will be provided prior to Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Dillon and Lormand will be sitting down together on the fan stage as part of the pre-race festivities. Trackside Live! will take place at Atlanta Motor Speedway at 10:45 a.m. ET. Lormand will also serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Atlanta 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and as the Grand Marshal Car Driver on Sunday

(Photo Credit: ViacomCBS)